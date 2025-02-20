ARTICLE
20 February 2025

Form And Content Of The Power Of Attorney Effective 01 February 2025

From 1 February 2025, the Rwanda Registry will only accept Power of Attorneys that strictly comply with the template outlined in Ministerial Order No. 26, dated 17 March 2016. To be compliant, the Power of Attorney must include the name of the authorised agent in Rwanda, their principal place of business, the date of expiry and must be notarized.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

