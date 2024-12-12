48th Session Of The ARIPO Administrative Council

Lesotho played host to this year's annual Session of the ARIPO Administrative Council, which took place from 28 October 2024 to 1 November 2024. The Session was officially opened by the Minister of Law and Justice, Honourable Richard Ramoeletsi and focused on how IP can be used to drive economic growth and innovation, as well as regional development.

Some of the key highlights of this year's Session included a panel discussion by Ms Yolanda Huerta, Vice-Secretary General of UPOV, regarding the importance of new plant varieties and the protection thereof, in light of the ARIPO Arusha Protocol for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants, which took effect late November 2024. The Protocol aims to promote agricultural innovation and protect plant breeders' rights, while allowing farmers access to improved plant varieties which, in turn, can contribute to food security and economic development.

The presentation by Ms Hazel Okoth, INTA Africa Consultant, was another high point of the Session, focussing on the vital role that Intellectual Property plays in empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially considering the fact that SMEs constitute around 50% of Sub-Saharan Africa's GDP.

The Session closed on a high note with the first ARIPO IP Awards taking place. The award ceremony was launched as a platform to recognise the vital role that journalism plays in promoting an understanding of intellectual property, as well as the part that it plays in inspiring innovation and ultimately economic growth across the African continent.

Source: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/african-regional-intellectual-property-organization_the-48th-session-of-the-aripo-administrative-activity-7256689337503780865-MuAw/ *Photograph courtesy of ARIPO LinkedIn account

