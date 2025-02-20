NAFDAC Tackles Counterfeit Goods

Between July and December 2024, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) stepped up efforts to combat counterfeit products, seizing and destroying goods worth N120 billion (approximately $80 060 312) across the country. The operation uncovered large-scale counterfeiting operations and targeted a variety of counterfeit items including medicines, food, and drinks, with significant raids in Lagos amongst other cities. While these actions highlight the ongoing threat posed by counterfeiters, NAFDAC aims to improve legal enforcement, push for stronger penalties, and increase public awareness of how to identify fake products.

