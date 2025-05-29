NAFDAC Labelling Requirements For Animal Feed And Animal Feed Premixes

Animal feed premixes refer a uniform mixture of one or more micro ingredients/ additives with diluents and/ or carrier to facilitate their even distribution in a larger mix. As part of the requirements for registration of animal feed products with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control(NAFDAC), there must be labels or artwork of the product and the labels must meet certain criteria.

This article outlines in details the criteria that animal feed and animal feed premixes labels must meet to be successfully registered with NAFDAC.

General Labelling information for registration of Animal Feed and Animal feed premixes with NAFDAC

Generally, the information on the labels on every animal feed product manufactured, sold, exported or imported into Nigeria must be written in the English Language (may include any other language). The information on the labels must also be prominent, legible and distinct. They should be written in a clear font size and style, with enough contrast against the background, without covering designs or making the text look crowded.

It is essential to note that the most prominent letters on the label should be the brand name, the name of the animal feed product and the net content.

Lastly, if there are any claims on the animal feed or animal feed premix, such claims would need to be substantiated through a field trial.

Name and address of manufacturer

The label of an animal feed premix should be conspicuous, indicating the name, manufacturing address of the manufacturer, and the name of the holder of Certificate of Registration.

Where an animal feed product is manufactured under contract manufacturing arrangement, the name and manufacturing location address should be indicated by a phrase that reveals the connection with the entity e.g. "Manufactured by..........for.............."., 'Manufactured for............by.................", or any other wording that expresses the facts.

The name of the person represented as manufacturer under a contract manufacturing agreement may be the same as either the name of establishment under which the entity is registered at the time the labelled product is manufactured OR the registered name of the parent, subsidiary or affiliated company where the related companies are under common ownership and control. In such instance, the corporate name may be followed or preceded by the name of the particular division.

Furthermore, the manufacturing address of the manufacturer of an animal feed product should be complete on labels of all packaging components, i.e. Primary, Secondary and Tertiary packaging, where applicable.

Note that, if an animal feed or animal feed premix undergoes processing in a second country, which changes its chemical or physical nature, the country in which the processing is performed should be considered to be the country of origin for the purposes of labeling.

Product Identity

The outer and inner labels of an animal feed or animal feed premix should bear the name of the product which should indicate the accurate nature of the product.

Where a common name or statement of identity has been established for the animal feed product, it should be used in conjunction with the brand name of the product. Otherwise, an appropriate descriptive name should be used instead. Similarly, where a coined or fanciful name is used for the product the name should not be misleading and should be accompanied by an appropriate descriptive term.

To view the article in full click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.