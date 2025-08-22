Veggie Burgers Are Back On The Menu!

In a first for South Africa, the Government Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) published, on 18 July 2025, R6436/2025, the Regulations Relating to Meat Analogues for Sale in South Africa.

In a first for South Africa, the Government Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) published, on 18 July 2025, R6436/2025, the Regulations Relating to Meat Analogues for Sale in South Africa.

Prior to these Regulations, the plant-based protein industry in this country was in turmoil, due to uncertainty regarding the labelling and advertising of their products. DALRRD's strongarm approach eventually led to litigation in our High Court to prevent the department from seizing plant-based protein products that were labelled as "burgers", "nuggets" and "sausages". The Department reasoned that such product descriptors were misleading for consumers.

Plant-based proteins fell between two stools when it came to their regulation and consequently their labelling. On one hand, the 2019 Regulations Regarding the Classification, Packing and Marking of Processed Meat Products intended for sale in the Republic of South Africa regulated "processed meats", but the vegan alternatives did not fit that description. With the publication of the 2022 Regulations regarding the Classification, Packing and Marking of Certain Raw Meat Products intended for sale in the Republic of South Africa, the compositional standards for raw burgers, for example, meant that such products could only be made from meat. Describing a product as a "veggie burger" would be an offence.

Under R6436, we finally have clarity. To label a product as a "meat alternative" or "meat substitute" requires that the product contains at least 9% protein. Terms such as "burger", "sausage" are permitted, if they are preceded with descriptors, such as "plant based", "vegan" or "fungi-based". Terms such as "chicken-style" and "beef-style" remain prohibited.

R6436 is testament to the collaboration between industry and government, working in the interests of consumers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.