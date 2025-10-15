ARTICLE
15 October 2025

Frequently Asked Questions On Public-Private Partnership In The Health And Pharmaceutical Sector

SB
Stren & Blan Partners

Contributor

Stren & Blan Partners logo

At our law firm, we pride ourselves on providing personalized and attentive service to each of our Clients.

We are focused on providing solutions to our Client’s business problems and adding value to their businesses and commercial endeavours. This underpins our ethos, and everything we do flows from these underlying principles.

Stren & Blan Partners is a full-service commercial Law Firm that provides legal services to diverse local and multinational corporations. We have developed a clear vision for anticipating our Client’s business needs and surpassing their expectations, and we do this with an uncompromising commitment to Client service and legal excellence.

Explore Firm Details
Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are becoming an increasingly important mechanism for financing, building, and operating healthcare infrastructure and services in Nigeria.
Nigeria Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Francisca Igboanugo,Omolola Ambrose, and Justice Theophilus
Francisca Igboanugo’s articles from Stren & Blan Partners are most popular:
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • in Nigeria
  • with readers working within the Consumer Industries industries

Public-Private Partnerships(PPPs)are becoming an increasingly important mechanism for financing, building, and operating healthcare infrastructure and services in Nigeria. With government budgets stretched and demand for quality healthcare rising,PPPsoffera way to leverage private sector expertise, innovation, and capitaltoimprovethe health and pharmaceutical sector. This FAQ provides clarity for healthcare investors, policymakers, and operators on the key regulatory, contractual, and operational considerations forPPPprojects in Nigeria's health and pharmaceutical space.

Open PDF to continue reading

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Francisca Igboanugo
Francisca Igboanugo
Photo of Omolola Ambrose
Omolola Ambrose
Photo of Justice Theophilus
Justice Theophilus
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More