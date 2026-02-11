Regulatory Pulse - January 2026

1. LEGISLATIVE REFORM: 24 HEALTH SECTOR BILLS TRANSMITTED TO THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

In January 2026, the President transmitted 24 health sector bills to the National Assembly for legislative consideration, following a coordinated review of existing health laws by the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Minister of Health and Social Welfare. The proposed legislative package seeks to streamline governance arrangements, rationalise oversized governing boards across health institutions, and improve institutional efficiency, accountability, and service delivery.

The development introduces potential legal and regulatory adjustments for federal and state health authorities, regulatory agencies, professional councils, and healthcare institutions. Stakeholders should begin reviewing governance frameworks, board composition, oversight structures, and regulatory mandates in anticipation of amendments arising from the legislative process.

2. NAFDAC COMMENCES SACHET ALCOHOL BAN ENFORCEMENT

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has commenced enforcement of the ban on the production and sale of alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and small PET or glass bottles below 200 millilitres. The enforcement follows a Senate resolution mandating implementation from January 2026 and aligns with Nigeria's public-health obligations under the World Health Assembly strategy to reduce the harmful use of alcohol.

The enforcement has immediate regulatory and compliance implications for manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and sector regulators. Affected stakeholders must comply with NAFDAC directives, reassess licensing and product portfolios, and prepare for legal, operational, and supply-chain adjustments as enforcement actions progress.

3. NATIONAL TASKFORCE ON CLINICAL GOVERNANCE AND PATIENT SAFETY

In January 2026, the Federal Government established the National Taskforce on Clinical Governance and Patient Safety to strengthen clinical oversight, reduce medical errors, and improve patient outcomes across public and private health facilities. The taskforce is mandated to develop standardised clinical frameworks, safety policies, reporting systems, and training measures, aligning with international best practices.

The development required stakeholders, including healthcare providers, regulators, professional bodies, and health institutions, to integrate clinical governance and patient safety standards into institutional protocols, enhance incident-reporting and learning systems, and review internal compliance frameworks to ensure alignment.

4. RECORDS OFFICERS REGISTRATION AND DIGITAL HEALTH BILL 2025

A bill transmitted by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate seeks to formalise the registration of health records officers and establish a statutory framework for integrating digital technologies into Nigeria's healthcare system. The proposed legislation sets regulatory standards for telemedicine, mobile health applications, and the use of artificial intelligence in patient care, while establishing minimum professional qualifications and registration requirements for health information practitioners.

If enacted, the bill would reshape digital health governance across public and private health facilities. Healthcare institutions, regulators, and digital health providers should begin reviewing workforce credentialing, data management systems, and digital service delivery models to align with anticipated compliance and oversight requirements.

5. NATIONAL ELECTRONIC PHARMACY POLICY

The Federal Government has launched the National Electronic Pharmacy Policy (NEPP) and its Strategic Implementation Plan to regulate online sales of medicines, enhance quality assurance, combat counterfeit pharmaceuticals, and improve supply-chain transparency. Pharmacies are required to register on the NEPP e-portal to dispense medicines online.

The policy coexists with the 2021 Online Pharmacy Regulations and introduces new regulatory obligations for the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, drug distributors, online pharmacies, and healthcare providers. These stakeholders must now update compliance frameworks, adopt approved digital pharmacy systems, ensure licensed operations, and align procurement, dispensing, and reporting processes with NEPP standards.

6. NEW PUBLICATION: IMPROVING CLINICAL GOVERNANCE AND PATIENT SAFETY

In this article, we examine the concept and review the legal and regulatory framework, while analysing the recently inaugurated Taskforce on Clinical Governance and Patient Safety.

