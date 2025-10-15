The Health And Pharmaceutical Sector Quarterly Round-Up For Q3 2025

- with Inhouse Counsel
Thethird quarterof 2025wasanotableperiodin Nigeria's health and pharmaceutical trajectory, characterised by a sequence of reforms designed to enhance structural efficiency and restore investor confidence. Central to this evolving transformationwasthe establishment of the Empower Academy Nigeria,launched under the Presidential Initiative to Unlock the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC) in partnership with the Empower School of Health, Geneva, and supported by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. The Academy, formally inaugurated in April 2024, is envisionedto train thousands of professionals annually, cultivating the technical expertise and managerial competence required to advance Nigeria's strategic ambition of achieving substantial domestic pharmaceutical production by 2030.Concurrently, in Lagos, a new class of hospitals is performing advanced surgical procedures that were once the preserve of medical tourism abroad,a development that underscores the rising standards of healthcare delivery and signals the gradual maturation of Nigeria's healthcare investment landscape.
