29 October 2025

Dying At The Hospital Gate: Rethinking Nigeria's Compulsory Duty Of Care In Gunshot Emergencies

This conflict places practitioners in an ethical and legal bind, forcing them to balance their professional duty to uphold the sanctity of life with the risk of facing legal or administrative sanctions...
Nigeria Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Oladiran Falore and Faith Eze
This conflict places practitioners in an ethical and legal bind, forcing them to balance their professional duty to uphold the sanctity of life with the risk of facing legal or administrative sanctions for acting outside procedural boundaries. The resulting hesitation not only undermines the moral foundation of medical practice but also reflects a systemic failure to prioritize human life over bureaucratic procedure. In response to this ethical and legal tension faced by medical practitioners, the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act ("Act") was enacted in 2017.

The Act was enacted to provide clear legal framework that empowers medical personnel to render immediate care to gunshot victims without fear of legal consequences. It sought to reconcile the doctor's ethical duty under the Hippocratic Oath with the state's legal responsibility to protect life. Yet, despite its noble objectives, the reality on the ground remains troubling. Many hospitals still hesitate to treat victims promptly due to administrative delays, fear of legal repercussions, systemic neglect and weak institutional compliance. Consequently, the law's promise of swift and compassionate medical intervention often fails in practice, revealing a troubling gap between legislative intent and actual enforcement.

Oladiran Falore
Faith Eze
