6 November 2025

New Tax Laws And Implications For The Private Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN), in partnership with Health Ethics & Law Consulting and Deloitte, is pleased to invite you to a special webinar themed:

"New Tax Laws and Implications for the Private Healthcare Providers"

Date: Tuesday, 30th September 2025
Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Speakers:

* Prof. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe, Managing Partner, Health Ethics and Law Consulting
* Funke Oladoke: Partner, Tax & Regulatory Services, Deloitte & Touche Nigeria
* Moderator: Olufemi Akingbade FNCS, Executive Secretary, HFN

This session will provide critical insights into the evolving tax landscape and its impact on private healthcare businesses in Nigeria.
