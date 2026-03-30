Regulatory Pulse - February 2026

The Federal Ministry of Health has clarified that NAFDAC retains exclusive statutory authority to enforce the nationwide restriction on alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and bottles under 200ml.

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1. NAFDAC SACHET ALCOHOL BAN ENFORCEMENT

The Federal Ministry of Health has clarified that NAFDAC retains exclusive statutory authority to enforce the nationwide restriction on alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and bottles under 200ml. This clarification strengthens regulatory certainty, clarifies enforcement responsibilities within the health governance framework, and affirms NAFDAC’s mandate for product control and market surveillance.

Manufacturers and distributors of alcoholic beverages should treat this as confirmation of full compliance exposure, including potential sanctions for non-adherence. Institutions should immediately conduct compliance audits, review packaging configurations, and seek legal guidance to mitigate regulatory and litigation risks.

2. NATIONAL NUCLEAR MEDICINE POLICY AND STRATEGIC PLAN AND THE NATIONAL CANCERCONTROL PLAN (2026-2030)

In February 2026, the Federal Government unveiled two new policy documents in response to the rising cancer rates in the nation. The policy instruments are designed to strengthen cancer risk assessment, screening, diagnosis, treatment, research, and sustainable financing in line with international best practices. Key priorities under the instruments include oncology training of pharmacists, nurses and other medical professionals, scaling up of existing oncology centres, and imposition of minimum standards on hospital facilities and cancer care centres.

Stakeholders like hospitals and cancer care facilities are enjoined to familiarise themselves with the provisions of these policy instruments and engage with legal experts in the field to ensure alignment and effective implementation.

3. NATIONAL POLICY ON COSMETIC SAFETY AND HEALTH 2025

The Federal Government has approved the National Policy on Cosmetic Safety and Health and its Implementation Plan (2025), signalling a more assertive regulatory approach to cosmetic product safety in Nigeria. The policy prioritises the elimination of lead and other hazardous substances and seeks alignment with international best practices. It is expected to influence import controls, advertising standards, and testing protocols.

The policy indicates a shift toward heightened compliance scrutiny and potentially stricter enforcement. Manufacturers, importers, and cosmetic brand owners are encouraged to engage with legal advisory services for a better understanding of the policy implications on business activities and to ensure operational compliance.

4. NAFDAC PUBLISHES FIVE DRAFT REGULATIONS AFFECTING FOOD AND MEDICAL DEVICE OPERATORS

In February 2026, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) released five significant draft regulations, namely: Non-Retail Container of Food (Labelling) Regulations 2026; Tea and Related Products Regulations 2026; Tomato Mix Regulations 2026; Wheat Semolina and Durum Semolina Regulations 2026; and Medical Devices (Including In-Vitro Diagnostics) Regulations 2026.

In particular, the Medical Devices Regulations, if finalised, portend significant restructuring of compliance expectations in clinical investigation, manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertising, post-market surveillance, and recall of medical devices and related products. Medical device classification based on risk, clear registration requirements, defined roles and responsibilities for industry players, adverse incident reporting and corrective action mechanisms point toward stricter regulation for manufacturers, diagnostic laboratories, device importers and health institutions. While the regulations remain in draft form, operators should note that early regulatory compliance and internal operations review are necessary to mitigate disruption to activities and liability. Stakeholders are advised to engage with legal advisers to ensure they align with anticipated regulatory requirements.

5. NAFDAC INAUGURATES RIVERS STATE TASK FORCE ON COUNTERFEIT DRUGS AND UNWHOLESOME FOODS

NAFDAC has inaugurated a Rivers State Task Force to intensify enforcement against counterfeit drugs and substandard processed foods. The Task Force is mandated to conduct inspections, coordinate surveillance operations, and remove non-compliant products from circulation.

This development signals increased inspections and heightened supervision, particularly for manufacturers, importers, distributors, and open-market operators. Pharmaceutical businesses and other stakeholders must engage with legal advisers to ensure compliance with NAFDAC requirements and avoid sanctions and loss during inspection and enforcement exercises.

6. NEW PUBLICATION: IMPROVING CLINICAL GOVERNANCE AND PATIENT SAFETY

Patient safety isn't just a protocol; it's a commitment to continuous improvement. Dive into the latest insights with our featured article, "Improving Clinical Governance and Patient Safety", now available on Mondaq.

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