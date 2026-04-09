Regulatory Pulse - March 2026

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has gazetted the Electronic Pharmacy Regulations 2026, following approval by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare. Further Insights are provided in our featured publication, “A Review of the Electronic Pharmacy Regulations 2026,” available on our website.

Health Ethics and Law Consulting (HELC), a health law and policy consulting firm, provides cutting edge legal, regulatory and policy advisory in the life sciences, health, gender, governance and other development sectors. The firm regularly advises government, the private sector, and international development agencies. Members of the HELC team have considerable experience in developing, drafting, researching, and analysing policies, health and gender legislation, health regulations, policies, and in conducting legal and other types of research and mapping.

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1. ELECTRONIC PHARMACY REGULATIONS 2026

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has gazetted the Electronic Pharmacy Regulations 2026, following approval by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare. Further Insights are provided in our featured publication, “A Review of the Electronic Pharmacy Regulations 2026,” available on our website.

Read the full article: https://healthlaw.com.ng/a-review-of-the-electronic-pharmacyregulation2026/.

2. EXTENSION OF THE 2025 DATA PROTECTION COMPLIANCE AUDIT YEAR

The Nigerian Data Protection Commission in March announced the extension of the Data Protection Compliance Audit Year by 60 days. The new deadline of May 30 th, 2026, provides Data Controllers and Processors the opportunity to evaluate their data handling practices and ensure compliance with the NDPA. Organisations handling sensitive health data are advised to engage licensed Data Protection Compliance Organisations to file their Compliance Audit Reports on time.

3. NATIONAL SINGLE WINDOW (NSW) FOR TRADE

In March 2026, the Federal Government launched the National Single Window (NSW), a unified digital platform integrating all trade-related agencies into a single interface for import and export processes. The system harmonises data across government institutions to improve efficiency, reduce port delays, eliminate administrative bottlenecks, and enhance transparency in trade operations. Key regulators, including the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, have aligned their digital systems and operational procedures with the platform.

The development introduces compliance and operational implications for importers, exporters, manufacturers, and health-sector stakeholders dealing in regulated products. Stakeholders must familiarise themselves with NSW procedures, align documentation and data submission processes, and ensure regulatory compliance across integrated agencies. Institutions should now undertake system-readiness assessments and seek advisory support to mitigate trade and compliance risks.

4. PATIENT SAFETY: JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES UPDATE BLOOD TRANSFUSION DOCTRINE

In March 2026, the governing body of the Jehovah’s Witnesses issued a doctrinal update permitting members to make personal decisions regarding the use of their own blood in medical procedures, including storage and reinfusion. The statement by the body retains the longstanding prohibition on donor blood transfusions while introducing greater individual autonomy in clinical decision-making.

The development impacts healthcare providers and ethics committees handling faith-based treatment decisions. Institutions must review consent frameworks, strengthen ethics oversight, and train staff to manage cases per legal and professional standards. Update documentation and seek legal guidance to mitigate medico-legal risks.

5. NATIONAL GUIDELINE FOR MEDICAL LABORATORY QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health, has launched the National Guideline for Implementing Medical Laboratory Quality Management Systems, with technical support from the World Health Organisation. The guideline establishes a national framework to improve the quality, reliability, affordability, and timeliness of laboratory services, strengthening diagnostic accuracy and healthcare outcomes.

The guideline carries direct implications for public and private laboratories, accreditation bodies, and healthcare institutions, which must update quality-management systems with the new standards and ensure compliance.

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