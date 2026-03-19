Structuring Around High Interest Rates: Legal Financing Options For Healthcare Investors

Nigeria's healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors stand at a pivotal moment. An overwhelming demand for quality healthcare services is rising, local drug manufacturing is gaining policy support, and private capital is increasingly interested in the sector's long-term potential. Amidst all these, one structural obstacle continues to undermine expansion: the high cost of financing. Due to high interest rates, conventional bank debt continues to prove prohibitively expensive and nearly unsustainable for capital-intensive health projects.

Hospitals, diagnostic centres, pharmaceutical manufacturing plants, and medical technology ventures require significant investment. In such a climate, heavy reliance on short-term, high-interest borrowing distorts pricing structures, delays expansion, and increases systemic vulnerability.

While high interest rates remain a significant constraint, the more fundamental issue for many healthcare operators is the overreliance on short-tenor conventional debt for projects with long gestation periods. This mismatch between funding structure and project economics underscores the need for more sophisticated capital planning.

Traditional bank debt is often commercially unsustainable for these health care capital-intensive projects. However, Nigerian law provides alternative financing structures that sophisticated healthcare investors can deploy to mitigate capital cost risks.

This article examines the legal financing options available and how they may be structured to reduce exposure to expensive credit in a bid to benefit potential investors.

Open PDF to continue reading >>

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.