Regulatory Pulse - April 2026

In April 2026, the Federal High Court, Abuja, affirmed the authority of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to investigate patient complaints arising from healthcare services, including allegations of medical negligence

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1. COURT AFFIRMS FCCPC AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE

In April 2026, the Federal High Court, Abuja, affirmed the authority of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to investigate patient complaints arising from healthcare services, including allegations of medical negligence.

The Court held that healthcare providers operating as commercial entities fall within the scope of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018, and are therefore subject to consumer protection oversight.

The judgment carries implications for healthcare providers, diagnostic centres, and medical facilities. Stakeholders should now review complaint-handling processes, strengthen service quality standards, and align internal compliance frameworks with consumer protection requirements to mitigate regulatory and litigation risks.

Please look out for our detailed analysis of this case and the implications for all providers across the healthcare value chain on our website and through our Mondaq series.

2. CYBER THREATS: NDPC ISSUES DATA PROTECTION ADVISORY

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has issued a regulatory advisory to data controllers and processors in response to escalating threats to Nigeria’s data security infrastructure. The Commission reiterated the obligation of all public and private institutions to safeguard personal data in line with the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023.

The advisory introduces heightened compliance expectations across sectors, requiring organisations to strengthen technical and organisational safeguards. These include the appointment of certified Data Protection Officers, implementation of privacy policies and data protection impact assessments, and continuous monitoring and vulnerability management. Institutions are advised to immediately seek legal guidance to ensure full compliance with statutory data protection requirements and to mitigate legal, regulatory, and operational risks.

3. LAGOS CYBERSECURITY GUIDELINES 2026 FOR BUSINESSES

Lagos State has introduced the Lagos Cybersecurity Guidelines 2026, setting out expectations on data protection, risk management, and organisational security practices for businesses and public institutions. The guidelines align with Nigeria’s existing legal framework and are expected to influence regulatory assessments of compliance in practice.

For actors in the health sector, particularly digital health startups, telemedicine platforms, and health-tech companies handling sensitive patient data, this development raises the compliance threshold for cybersecurity and data governance. Organisations should seek legal guidance to assess their compliance with the guidelines and implement measures to avoid increased regulatory scrutiny and potential liability exposure in an increasingly data-driven healthcare environment.

4. NEW NATIONAL MATERNAL AND NEWBORN CARE INSTRUMENTS

The Federal Government has released a suite of national policy and clinical instruments to strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare. These include revised antenatal care guidelines, clinical protocols, and implementation frameworks for service delivery.

Key instruments include the Obstetrics Clinical and Newborn Service Protocol, which provides standardised, evidence-based guidance for healthcare workers across pregnancy, childbirth, and the postnatal period; the Life Saving Skills (LSS) and Expanded Life Saving Skills (ELSS) packages, designed to strengthen the competencies of the frontline health workers in managing obstetric and newborn emergencies, and the revised Antenatal Care (ANC) Guidelines.

For healthcare providers, Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs), and other stakeholders, these changes introduce updated compliance expectations and operational requirements. Alignment with national standards will be necessary to mitigate regulatory risk.

5. 2026 FISCAL POLICY: FG CUTS PHARMACEUTICAL TARIFFS

The Federal Government, under its 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures, has approved reductions in tariffs and import duties on pharmaceutical products, including essential medicines, to improve affordability and ease supply chain constraints within the health sector. The policy shift is aimed at strengthening access to critical health commodities while supporting broader economic and public health objectives.

For pharmaceutical companies, importers, distributors, and investors, this adjustment signals a recalibrated fiscal environment with implications for pricing structures, procurement strategies, and regulatory compliance obligations. Stakeholders will need to align with updated customs, trade, and sector-specific requirements to optimise market positioning and mitigate compliance and operational risks.

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