Regulatory Pulse - May 2026

Following reports of Ebola virus cases in parts of Africa, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has issued a public health advisory outlining preventive measures for the public and healthcare workers.

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1. EBOLA VIRUS: NCDC ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ADVISORY

Following reports of Ebola virus cases in parts of Africa, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has issued a public health advisory outlining preventive measures for the public and healthcare workers. The advisory emphasises infection prevention and control measures, early identification and isolation of suspected cases, appropriate use of personal protective equipment, and prompt reporting through established surveillance channels.

The advisory reinforces preparedness expectations across hospitals, laboratories, state health authorities, and border health agencies. Healthcare institutions are expected to strengthen infection prevention protocols, emergency response systems, case reporting mechanisms, and workforce preparedness to ensure operational readiness and compliance with national public health directives.

2. NATIONAL HYPERTENSION POLICY AND GUIDELINES

In May 2026, the Federal Government introduced new national policies and clinical guidelines for the early detection, prevention, and management of hypertension as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s response to non-communicable diseases. The framework promotes routine screening, early intervention, and standardised treatment pathways across healthcare facilities.

The development introduces new compliance and operational requirements for hospitals, HMOs, primary healthcare centres, and public health agencies. Stakeholders are expected to review cardiovascular care protocols, strengthen patient screening systems, and align clinical management processes with the updated national guidelines.

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3. NATIONAL MALARIA STRATEGIC PLAN 2026–2030

The Federal Government has unveiled the National Malaria Strategic Plan 2026–2030 to strengthen malaria prevention, surveillance, financing, and treatment systems nationwide.

The strategy forms part of Nigeria’s broader public health and disease-control reform agenda.

The framework has implications for public health institutions, state malaria programmes, pharmaceutical suppliers, and healthcare providers. Stakeholders are expected to align programme implementation, procurement systems, and disease surveillance mechanisms with the updated national strategy.

4. NHIA EXTENDS MANDATORY HEALTH INSURANCE TO RIDE-HAILING AND LOGISTICS WORKERS

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has directed ride-hailing companies, logistics operators, and other digital transport platforms to provide health insurance coverage for their workers in line with the mandatory health insurance framework under the NHIA Act 2022. The directive forms part of ongoing efforts to expand universal health coverage and strengthen social protection within Nigeria’s growing digital and informal workforce.

The directive introduces new compliance expectations for the app-based transport, food delivery, logistics, and digital platform sectors, as well as employers, HMOs, and health insurers. Stakeholders should now review worker-engagement structures, insurance onboarding systems, and operational policies to ensure alignment with the expanding national health insurance framework.

5. NIGERIA RATIFIES AFRICAN MEDICINES AGENCY (AMA) TREATY

In May 2026, Nigeria officially ratified the African Medicines Agency (AMA) Treaty, marking a significant step towards strengthening regional health governance and harmonising standards for medicine quality, safety, and efficacy across Africa. The treaty is expected to reinforce efforts against counterfeit medicines and improve pharmaceutical regulation across member states.

The ratification is expected to influence pharmaceutical regulation, medicine approval systems, cross-border regulatory cooperation, and quality assurance processes within Nigeria’s health sector. Pharmaceutical manufacturers, importers, regulators, and healthcare institutions are expected to begin assessing regulatory alignment with emerging continental standards.

6. NAFDAC RELEASES DRAFT ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS (API) REGULATIONS 2026 FOR PUBLIC COMMENT

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has opened the Draft Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Regulations 2026 for stakeholder consultation. The proposed regulations seek to establish a regulatory framework for APIs manufactured, imported, exported, distributed, sold, or used in Nigeria as part of efforts to strengthen pharmaceutical supply chain governance and local production.

The draft regulations introduce potential compliance obligations for pharmaceutical manufacturers, importers, distributors, and supply chain operators. Stakeholders are expected to review the proposed framework, assess operational readiness, and submit comments within the 60-day consultation period ending 30 June 2026.

7. WHO AMENDS GLOBAL CODE ON INTERNATIONAL RECRUITMENT OF HEALTH PERSONNEL

In May 2026, Member States approved amendments to the WHO Global Code of Practice on the International Recruitment of Health Personnel during the Seventy-ninth

World Health Assembly. The revised Code expands its scope to include internationally recruited care workers, clarifies the application of recruitment standards during emergencies, and strengthens guidance on co-investment in health systems and workforce development.

The amendments are expected to influence health workforce migration policies, international recruitment practices, labour standards, and bilateral healthcare agreements.

Governments, healthcare employers, recruitment agencies, and professional bodies are expected to review workforce policies and international recruitment arrangements in line with the revised global framework.

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