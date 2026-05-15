Updates On The Recent Activities And Other Developments At National Agency For Food And Drugs Administration & Control (NAFDAC)

John C. Onyido’s articles from S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. are most popular:
- within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
- in Nigeria
S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. are most popular:
- within Consumer Protection, Environment, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
- The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the public to the distribution of unregistered and suspected counterfeit Colgate toothpaste in Kaduna State. Following a complaint received by the Post-Marketing Surveillance Directorate, NAFDAC officials discovered suspected counterfeit products branded as “Coglaet ActivGel 100g” and “Coglaet Herbal 100g” being sold at a retail outlet. The shop owner stated that the products were purchased from a door-to-door sales representative but could not provide proof of purchase. The suspected products have since been removed from circulation, while investigations continue to identify and trace the distributors involved. See the link to the update here: https://nafdac.gov.ng/public-alert-no-022-2026-alert-on-the-distribution-of-unregistered-and-
- The Agency has warned healthcare providers and the public about the circulation of unregistered ViroActive+ Capsules in Nigeria following a complaint received in Bauchi State. The product is falsely promoted online as an herbal cure for HIV and other viral infections, despite the absence of scientific evidence to support such claims. NAFDAC emphasised that HIV should only be treated with medically prescribed antiretroviral therapy (ART) and urged the public to report any suspected sale of unregistered or falsified medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office. Members of the public can call NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322, or via email at: alert@nafdac.gov.ng. See the link to the update here: https://nafdac.gov.ng/public-alert-no-020-2026-alert-on-unregistered-viroactive-drug-purported-
- NAFDAC has alerted healthcare providers, caregivers, and the public to the circulation of suspected counterfeit and unregistered CERELAC Mixed Fruits and Wheat products in Lagos State. According to Nestlé Nigeria, the counterfeit product emitted a fuel-like odour and appeared expired despite displaying an expiry date of October-2026, suggesting possible tampering with the date coding. Following investigations, NAFDAC officials discovered and confiscated the suspected products at Maxland Shopping Centre in Okota, Lagos. Nestlé Nigeria identified the key distinguishing feature between the registered and unregistered products as the date marking format: the unregistered product uses a hyphen (-), while the registered product uses a slash (/). Consumers are advised to report any suspected counterfeit products or adverse effects to the nearest NAFDAC office. See the link to the update here: https://nafdac.gov.ng/public-alert-no-018-2026-alert-on-counterfeit-and-unregistered-cerelac-found-on-sale/
- The agency maintains a Watchlist and Blacklist of companies involved in serious or repeated regulatory violations that may threaten product quality, public health, or the integrity of Nigeria’s regulatory system. Companies may be listed for issues such as failure to comply with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, submission of false documentation, repeated product quality defects, or breaches of importation, distribution, and licensing requirements. Inclusion on these lists may lead to sanctions, import restrictions, suspension of operations, increased surveillance, and other enforcement measures aimed at protecting consumers. See the link to the update here: https://nafdac.gov.ng/watchlist-blacklist-of-
- NAFDAC has dismissed as false and misleading reports claiming that the Federal Government directed the Agency to suspend enforcement actions against sachet alcohol and alcoholic beverages packaged in PET bottles below 200ml. NAFDAC clarified that no such directive was issued and confirmed that it has already begun evacuating non-compliant products from companies. The Agency also noted that some manufacturers have started discontinuing smaller alcohol pack sizes in recognition of the policy’s aim to protect children from easy access to alcohol. NAFDAC reaffirmed its commitment to public health and stated that any official regulatory decisions would only be communicated through authorised government channels. See the link to the update here: (https://www.facebook.com/ntanetworknews/posts/nafdac-refutes-reports-of-
- NAFDAC has intensified special enforcement operations against hawkers and peddlers of unregistered, fake, expired, and unwholesome pharmaceutical products across the country. The operations covered Lagos, Kaduna, Abuja, and Asaba, where such illicit sales are prevalent. During the raids, NAFDAC confiscated products including aphrodisiacs, oxytocin, narcotic analgesics such as tramadol and morphine, sex enhancement drugs, antibiotics, and painkillers. More than 15 offenders were arrested, and products valued at over ₦110,938,800 were evacuated. The violators remain in custody pending further investigation. Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye warns that the sale and distribution of medicines in unapproved locations remain strictly prohibited, stressing that offenders will face heavy sanctions. She is urging Nigerians to stop patronising drug hawkers and assures that NAFDAC will sustain its clampdown until all violators are brought to justice. See the link to the update: See the link to the update here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DN3RbAkWMRw/
- The Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Mojisola Adeyeye, has indicated that NAFDAC has commenced nationwide enforcement of the ban on sachet alcohol and alcoholic beverages in small pack sizes as part of efforts to curb underage drinking. The enforcement strategy involves collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), with a focus on restricting access to easily concealable alcohol products commonly consumed by minors. She noted that manufacturers had previously been given a five-year transition period to reorganise their businesses before enforcement began. See the link to the update here: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2026/03/alcohol-ban-in-small-pack-sizes-to-reduce-underage-drinking-nafdac/
- The agency reported the seizure of more than 10,000 cartons of unregistered tomato paste and cosmetics during a five-day enforcement operation at the Lagos Trade Fair Market. The raid, carried out by its Investigation and Enforcement team, targeted the cosmetics and food sections of the market as part of efforts to remove unsafe and unregulated products from circulation. The agency stated that the seized items had not undergone regulatory approval and therefore posed potential health risks. NAFDAC also highlighted its ongoing collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service and a newly established multi-agency task force to strengthen border control and market surveillance against counterfeit and substandard goods, reaffirming its commitment to protecting public health through strict enforcement actions. See the link to the update here: https://fmino.gov.ng/nafdac-seizes-10000-cartons-of-fake-goods-in-lagos-market/
- The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) uncovered a warehouse in Lagos State stocked with banned, fake, and unregistered cosmetic products valued at over ₦3 billion during routine enforcement operations. The facility, located at the APT Trade Fair Complex in Ojo, was found to contain large quantities of prohibited skin-lightening and medicated soaps, as well as perfumes, body oils, and cooking oils. The agency described the seizure as one of its most significant in recent times, noting that all items have been evacuated to prevent circulation. NAFDAC reaffirmed its commitment to removing unsafe products from the market and urged the public to report suspicious activities to its offices. See the link to the update here: https://punchng.com/video-nafdac-seizes-banned-fake-cosmetics-worth-%E2%82%A63bn-in-lagos/
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