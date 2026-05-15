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Updates On The Recent Activities And Other Developments At National Agency For Food And Drugs Administration & Control (NAFDAC)

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The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the public to the distribution of unregistered and suspected counterfeit Colgate toothpaste in Kaduna State. Following a complaint received by the Post-Marketing Surveillance Directorate, NAFDAC officials discovered suspected counterfeit products branded as “Coglaet ActivGel 100g” and “Coglaet Herbal 100g” being sold at a retail outlet.