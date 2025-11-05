Cheluchi Onyemelukwe’s articles from Health Ethics and Law Consulting are most popular:

The International Health Regulation (2005) Implementation in Nigeria: Subnational Legal Assessment Tool was collaboratively developed by Health Ethics and Law Consulting (HELC) and Resolve to Save Lives (RTSL).

Its purpose is to address the legal and regulatory gaps that frequently impede effective epidemic preparedness and response at the subnational level, ultimately spanning throughout the entire federation.

This tool is grounded in international best practices and has undergone practical testing in multiple states within Nigeria. The assessment tool, along with the guide, is intended for every stakeholder involved in public health security, epidemic preparedness and response.

It provides a step-by-step guide on how to use the tool, including how to conduct an IHR-compliant legal assessment, identify gaps in legal frameworks, and develop recommendations for strengthening the legal and regulatory framework for public health security.

