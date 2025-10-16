South Africa Launches National Action Plan Against Fake Medicines

South Africa has launched Africa's first comprehensive National Action Plan (NAP) to combat substandard and falsified medical products, positioning the country as a continental leader in the fight against substandard and counterfeit medicines. Announced by Health Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, the NAP was developed by the South African Department of Health, South Africa's medical regulatory authority (SAHPRA), and the World Health Organization, and will be presented as a model at an upcoming WHO forum in Ge

The NAP sets out a coordinated approach to protect patients and the medicines supply chain, calling for increased vigilance at ports of entry, stronger post-market surveillance, and better reporting of suspicious products. Dr. Motsoaledi emphasized the need for all supply chain actors to be equipped to identify and report substandard and fake medicines, highlighting the plan's focus on capacity building and collaboration.

Substandard and counterfeit medicines undermine intellectual property rights, discourage pharmaceutical innovation, and threaten public health. By strengthening regulatory oversight and enforcement, the NAP supports the protection of patented and branded medicines and encourages investment in the South African market. The initiative is expected to serve as a blueprint for similar efforts across Africa and marks a significant step toward safer, more reliable healthcare systems on the continent.

