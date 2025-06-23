African Development Bank Announces Health Infrastructure, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plan

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced a six billion US dollar health infrastructure and pharmaceutical manufacturing development plan, with 3 billion dollars being allocated for each. The AfDB has previously had success in similar plans directed to agriculture, food security and energy, with large sums allocated to connect 300 million people in Africa to electricity by 2030. It is hoped that this project will have a similarly significant impact on health across the continent.

