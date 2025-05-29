How To Register Pesticides And Obtain License In Nigeria

The National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) regulates and controls the safe production of pesticides made in or imported into Nigeria. Pesticides includes herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, molluscides nematicides, repellents, attractants, insect growths regulators, fumigants and plant growth regulators.

Registration of pesticides with NAFDAC ensures that only effective and high-quality pesticides are made available in the Nigerian market. This article outlines the steps to take to register imported pesticides and locally manufactured pesticides with NAFDAC in Nigeria.

Step by Step Procedure for Registration of Pesticides with NAFDAC

Step 1: Ensure that the pesticide product does not fall under the category of the Federal Government Import Prohibition List and NAFDAC Banned List.

Step 2: Visit theNAFDAC Automated Product Administration and Monitoring System (NAPAMS) portalto purchase, download and complete the application form.

Note that a separate application form should be submitted for different products. Some of the details required to complete the form include:

Manufacturer Information such as Name of the Company, full location address of the factory, email address, and current phone no. For imported pesticides, include the name of contact person overseas, telephone no, email address, name of airport closest to the location and guide map illustrating the shortest land/air route to the factory overseas (where applicable), etc.

Company's Tax Identification Number, where applicable

Details of Applicant, such as name, contact, address, qualification, job title, warehouse address, etc.

Number of products

Details of the products

Names of four 4 staffs including production manager, production staff, quality control and marketing director, where applicable.

Step 3: Upload the application documents on the NAPAMS Portal:

Evidence of the Applicant's business registration Evidence of payment to the Agency. Contract Manufacturing Agreement (where applicable). Evidence of Registration of Brand Name with Trademark Registry in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. This should be done in the name of the owner of the Trademark/Brand name as the case may be (where applicable) Evidence of satisfactory Inspection issued by the relevant Directorate or Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificate for product line (companies with registered products). Label or artwork of the product (should conform to Pesticide Labelling Guideline) Comprehensive Certificate of Analysis. The certificate of analysis must be presented on a letter-headed paper of the Quality Control Laboratory where the sample was tested/evaluated and should contain the under listed information: The brand name of the product The batch number of the product The manufacturing and expiry dates The name, designation and signature of the analyst

