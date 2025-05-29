Registration Of Packaged Edible Oil With NAFDAC In Nigeria

Nafdac registration for packaged edible oil

In Nigeria, it is illegal to manufacture, distribute, import or sell unregistered edible oil products. Whether the production is micro, small, or large scale, all manufacturers and importers of edible oil must register their products with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). Manufacturers or importers of packaged edible oil must also adhere to Good Hygiene Practices (GHP) to ensure product safety. In particular, micro-scale (with 1 to 9 employees) food enterprises in Nigeria must meet the minimum production standards.

Registration with NAFDAC is essential to ensure that edible oil products meet regulatory standards, guaranteeing consumer safety and compliance with Nigerian laws. This article provides a simple step-by-step guide to help you navigate the registration process smoothly.

Step-by-Step Guide on How to Register Packaged Edible Oil with NAFDAC

Step 1: Online Application on the NAFDAC Portal

Applicants must submit an online application throughNAFDAC Registration Portalby writing an Application Letter addressed to the Director of Food Registration and Regulatory Affairs (FR&R) Directorate and attaching the necessary documents.

Step 2: Prepare Supporting Documentation for NAFDAC Registration

Attach the following documents to the application on the NAFDAC Automated Product Administration and Monitoring System (NAPAMS)

Certificate of Incorporation (CAC) and Tax Identification Number (TIN) verification. Trademark Registration (Optional) Product Labels Product Samples Certificate of Analysis: Includes Vitamin A fortification levels. Facility Fumigation Certificate Medical Fitness Certificates: Food handlers must undergo medical tests, including sputum, stool, urinary, Widal, and Hepatitis B tests.

Step 3: Submission of Application at the NAFDAC Office

Once the online application is completed, hard copies of the documents listed above must be submitted at the NAFDAC Office, including:

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs): Covering production, recall, distribution, and consumer complaint handling. List of Raw Materials and Sources Contract Agreement: Where applicable, between the supplier of the oil and the packaging company, ensuring compliance with fortification standards.

Step 4: Vetting of Documents

NAFDAC will review submitted documents before scheduling an inspection to the business facility or premises of the applicant.

Step 5: Facility Inspection

The next step will be for NAFDAC officials to inspect the production facility. If the facility does not meet standards, a Non-Conformance letter will be issued for necessary corrections. Approved facilities will have product samples taken for laboratory analysis.

Step 6: Sub-Approval Process

After a successful inspection and laboratory analysis, the product moves to the sub-approval stage. Products with identified lapses will be given time to correct and resubmit for review.

Step 7: Zonal Approval & Issuance of NAFDAC Registration Number (NRN)

The Zonal Approval Committee reviews the application and grants final approval. Approved products receive a Notification of Registration, accessible via the applicant's NAFDAC Automated Product Administration and Monitoring System (NAPAMS) account.

