President Ramaphosa Approves Plant Health Bill

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Plant Health Bill into law, introducing measures to tackle the issue of plant pests that threaten domestic agriculture and could affect South Africa's agricultural exports. According to a statement from the Presidency, the new legislation replaces the Agricultural Pests Act of 1983, which previously governed the national plant health system. The law responds to concerns over the potential introduction and spread of harmful pests in South Africa, which could severely impact the country's biosecurity, agricultural output, food security, and market access.

