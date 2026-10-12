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12 October 2026

Njeri Wagacha Talks Liz Fanning, Founder And CEO At CorpsAfrica (Video)

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Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

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Njeri Wagacha sits down with Liz Fanning, Founder and CEO of CorpsAfrica, to explore her transformative journey from Peace Corps volunteer to building an organization dedicated to empowering young people and high-poverty rural communities across Africa. The conversation delves into African-led development, local ownership, youth engagement, and the critical importance of listening to communities as they identify solutions to their own challenges.
South Africa Corporate/Commercial Law
Njeri Wagacha

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Liz reflects on an experience with a young Moroccan woman that stayed with her for 20 years and influenced the way she thinks about development and volunteerism. The conversation also explores African-led development, local ownership, youth engagement, job creation, funding, and what it means to create sustainable impact. A key theme throughout the conversation is the importance of listening to communities and letting Africans identify solutions to the challenges they face.

The episode also explores how CorpsAfrica connects young people with rural communities and supports youth-led organisations working to solve problems within their own communities.

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