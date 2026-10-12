Njeri Wagacha Talks Liz Fanning, Founder And CEO At CorpsAfrica (Video)

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Liz reflects on an experience with a young Moroccan woman that stayed with her for 20 years and influenced the way she thinks about development and volunteerism. The conversation also explores African-led development, local ownership, youth engagement, job creation, funding, and what it means to create sustainable impact. A key theme throughout the conversation is the importance of listening to communities and letting Africans identify solutions to the challenges they face.

The episode also explores how CorpsAfrica connects young people with rural communities and supports youth-led organisations working to solve problems within their own communities.

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