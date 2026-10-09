How International Investors Assess African Startup Business Structures

International investors look beyond an African startup’s product and growth potential. They also assess whether its corporate structure supports investment, protects intellectual property, enables expansion across multiple markets and can accommodate future funding rounds or an eventual exit.

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Few founders wake up thinking about corporate structures. Most are focused on building products, acquiring customers, hiring talented people, refining their offering and, for many, raising capital. Yet when discussions with potential investors begin, the conversation often moves surprisingly quickly beyond the product itself. Common questions include:

Where is the company incorporated?

Who owns the intellectual property?

Is there a holding company?

How will future investors invest in the business?

Can the existing structure support expansion into multiple countries?

For many founders, this can seem like an unexpected shift in focus. After all, shouldn’t investors be more interested in the product than the paperwork?

In practice, investors are assessing more than the commercial opportunity. They are also evaluating whether the business can accommodate investment, protect shareholder interests and support future funding rounds or an eventual exit. As a result, corporate structure often becomes an important part of investment discussions much earlier than many founders anticipate.

Having worked with founders, investors and professional advisers across multiple jurisdictions, one recurring theme often emerges: a compelling business model may attract investor interest, but an ill-considered corporate structure can create unnecessary friction during due diligence and fundraising discussions. Structure rarely determines whether a business succeeds, but it can influence how efficiently investors assess risk and deploy capital.

Question 1: Can we invest in this efficiently?

One of the first considerations for many international investors is how straightforward it will be to invest in the business.

Established corporate jurisdictions generally provide legal frameworks, governance standards and shareholder protections that investors, lawyers and institutional funders have encountered before such as Limited Liability Companies, Sole Proprietorships or Joint Ventures . Familiarity with business type can reduce legal uncertainty, simplify due diligence and make subsequent investment rounds more efficient.

This helps explain why conversations around holding company jurisdictions have become increasingly common across the African startup ecosystem. Venture capital commentary frequently highlights Delaware as a popular jurisdiction for companies seeking US investment. For businesses operating across multiple African markets, Mauritius is increasingly discussed as a jurisdiction that offers a familiar legal environment, extensive treaty networks and a platform from which regional expansion can be coordinated.

This does not suggest that one jurisdiction is universally superior to another. Rather, the appropriate structure depends on factors such as the target investor base, operating markets, regulatory environment and long-term growth strategy. However, for founders building businesses with a pan-African footprint, Mauritius often features in early structuring discussions due to its longstanding role as an international financial centre focused on facilitating cross-border investment into Africa.

Question 2: Who owns the business’s most valuable assets?

For many technology businesses, the company’s greatest value lies beyond its certificate of incorporation.

Instead, investors often focus on assets such as:

Proprietary software and source code

Intellectual property

Trademarks and brands

Customer data

Proprietary systems and processes

During due diligence, investors commonly examine whether ownership of these assets has been properly documented and legally assigned to the company. Unclear ownership can delay investment, reduce valuation or create complications during future fundraising or an acquisition.

For this reason, founders are often encouraged to establish clear documentation around:

Intellectual property assignments

Software ownership

Trademark registrations

Domain ownership

Contractor and employee agreements

Licensing arrangements

Addressing these matters early is generally simpler than trying to resolve them during a live investment process.

Question 3: Can the right business structure support growth across borders?

Many successful African startups begin by solving a local problem before expanding into neighbouring markets or serving customers internationally.

African startups often face structural considerations that differ from businesses operating within a single large domestic market. A company may develop technology in one country, employ talent across several jurisdictions, serve customers regionally and raise capital from investors based in Europe, North America, the Middle East or Asia. As businesses expand, structures that were originally established for local operations may need to evolve to accommodate broader commercial and investment objectives.

This is one of the reasons why international holding company jurisdictions are often considered by growth-stage African businesses. In some cases, founders explore Mauritius-based holding structures to help centralise governance, facilitate future investment and create a platform capable of supporting expansion across multiple jurisdictions.

As businesses grow, their corporate structures may also need to evolve. Expansion into multiple jurisdictions can introduce additional considerations relating to governance, regulatory compliance, taxation and operational management.

Depending on the business model, founders may eventually need to consider:

Local subsidiaries

Cross-border governance

Currency management

Future fundraising requirements

Shareholder rights

Regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions

Rather than focusing solely on current operations, investors often consider whether the existing structure is capable of supporting the company’s long-term ambitions without requiring significant restructuring at a later stage.

Question 4: Will future investors view the structure favourably?

Fundraising is rarely a single event.

A business that raises seed capital today may later seek Series A funding, growth capital or investment from institutional investors, private equity firms or development finance institutions. Each stage often introduces more extensive due diligence and increasingly sophisticated governance expectations.

For this reason, legal advisers and venture capital practitioners frequently encourage founders to think beyond the immediate funding round. A structure that works well for early-stage investors may require adjustment as the business matures.

Planning ahead can reduce the need for complex restructuring at the point when a significant investment opportunity arises.

Question 5: What is the best business structure to support my strategy?

There is no universally “correct” corporate structure for every startup.

A founder targeting Silicon Valley venture capital may face different structural considerations from a founder building a regulated fintech business or expanding into multiple African jurisdictions. Likewise, software companies serving global customers may have different requirements from businesses operating primarily within a single domestic market.

The objective is not to adopt a particular jurisdiction because it has become fashionable. Instead, the corporate structure should align with the company’s commercial objectives, regulatory obligations, funding strategy and plans for future growth.

Corporate structure is most effective when it supports the business strategy, rather than dictating it.

Startup due diligence

Industry discussions around Delaware, Mauritius and other international holding company jurisdictions are ultimately part of a broader conversation about investment readiness.

While no single jurisdiction is appropriate for every business, discussions around Delaware, Mauritius and other international holding company jurisdictions reflect a broader objective shared by founders and investors alike: creating structures that support scalability, governance and long-term investment readiness. For businesses with regional ambitions across Africa, Mauritius is frequently considered because of its established legal framework, international business ecosystem and historical role as a gateway for investment into the continent.

While revenue growth, market opportunity and product innovation remain central to investment decisions, due diligence commonly extends to areas such as:

Corporate governance

Ownership of intellectual property

Shareholder protections

Scalability of the legal structure

Regulatory compliance

Future exit options

For many founders, structuring discussions feel premature when product development, customer acquisition and fundraising are competing for attention. Yet investors often view structure as part of the broader investment-readiness assessment. Understanding these considerations early can help founders avoid unnecessary complexity later and position their businesses to engage more confidently with future investors, strategic partners and advisers.

Founders do not necessarily need sophisticated international structures from day one. However, understanding the questions investors are likely to ask and considering whether the existing structure supports future growth, investment and expansion can save considerable time, cost and complexity as the business evolves.

Sources and Further Reading

This article draws on publicly available commentary and guidance relating to venture capital investment, corporate structuring and African startup ecosystems, including:

Zunaid Lundell, Where Should Founders in Africa Set Up Their Holding Company? Why Mauritius Could Be the Answer? (2023). LaunchPad, VC-Friendly Corporate Structures for African Startups (2026).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.