A Critical Analysis Of The Regulation Of Trusts Bill, 2026: Proposed Reforms, Practical Implications And The Challenges Of Effective Implementation

For many years trusts have occupied a unique position in South African law. They have served as vehicles for wealth preservation, succession planning and asset protection. However, while the legal and regulatory landscape around them has transformed over the years, the legislation governing trusts has remained largely unchanged.

At a glance There can be little doubt that reform of trust regulation in South Africa is necessary. The Regulation of Trusts Bill, 2026 (Bill) is ambitious, transformative and undoubtedly well-intentioned.

It seeks to strengthen transparency, accountability and integrity within South Africa's trust sector while simultaneously addressing international concerns relating to anti-money laundering measures and beneficial ownership transparency.

However, the Bill also introduces extensive compliance obligations, expands the personal liability of trustees, significantly increases regulatory oversight of the Master of the High Court and raises a number of practical and legal concerns.

For more than 37 years, the Trust Property Control Act 57 of 1988 (Trust Property Control Act) has served as the source of trust regulation in South Africa. Despite the rise of sophisticated financial crime, increasingly rigorous anti-money laundering obligations, global demands for beneficial ownership transparency and growing international compliance standards, the act’s core framework has remained largely intact. Now, that may change.

A new dawn for South African trust regulation

On 7 August 2026, the Regulation of Trusts Bill, 2026 (Bill) was published for public comment by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development.

The Bill proposes a complete overhaul of the South African trust landscape. It seeks to repeal the Trust Property Control Act in its entirety and replace it with a far more comprehensive regulatory framework centred on transparency, accountability, beneficial ownership disclosure and enhanced oversight by the Master of the High Court (Master).

The Bill, in so doing, represents the most significant reform to South African trust law since 1988. More importantly, it signals a fundamental shift from a system primarily reliant on trustee autonomy and fiduciary responsibility towards a more stringent, compliance-driven regulatory regime.

While the objectives underpinning the Bill are both understandable and, in many respects, laudable, the proposed reforms are not without consequence. Greater transparency, stronger safeguards against money laundering and terrorist financing, and measures aimed at preventing the abuse of trust structures are undeniably legitimate and important policy objectives.

However, the pursuit of these objectives comes at a real cost. The introduction of a significantly more prescriptive and compliance-driven regulatory framework is likely to create practical challenges for trustees, beneficiaries, professional advisers, and the Master’s Office.

The central question is therefore not whether reform is necessary, but whether the new regulatory framework proposed by the Bill is capable of delivering greater oversight and accountability in a manner that is both practical and sustainable.

To answer that question, it is necessary to consider the key reforms introduced by the Bill and their likely impact on trustees, beneficiaries, advisers and the administration of trusts more broadly.

The Bill will affect

Founders

Trustees

Beneficiaries

Regulators

Professional advisers

Third parties dealing with trusts

The Bill’s proposed reforms

Compliance

Codification of the common law rules of trust establishment (section 4)

At its core, the Bill seeks to codify many of the foundational principles of trust law that have traditionally been governed by the common law. For the first time, section 4 expressly sets out the requirements for the valid creation of a trust. A founder must clearly demonstrate an intention to establish a trust, identify the trust property, identify the beneficiaries and appoint trustees.

At first glance, this appears to be a simple and welcome development. After all, greater certainty regarding the requirements for the establishment of a trust should, in principle, promote consistency and reduce disputes. Therefore, by incorporating these requirements into legislation, the Bill seeks to provide a clear roadmap for founders, trustees, advisers and the courts. However, the apparent simplicity of this reform may conceal a far more problematic consequence.

The Bill empowers courts to declare a trust invalid where these statutory requirements have not been met. While this may be unproblematic in respect of newly established trusts, it raises difficult questions for trusts created many years, or even decades ago, under the more flexible principles of the common law. Trustees and beneficiaries may reasonably wonder whether documents and arrangements that have been accepted without scrutiny for decades could now be scrutinised against a more clearly articulated statutory standard.

In this respect, section 4 may prove to be a double-edged sword. What is intended as a measure to enhance legal certainty could, at least in the short term, introduce uncertainty into an area of law that depends heavily on predictability and stability.

For many trustees, the question will not be whether they can comply with the new requirements going forward, but whether the trusts they already administer can withstand the scrutiny that the new regime may invite.

Trustee compliance becomes more burdensome

If section 4 signals a move towards greater certainty in the creation of trusts, the Bill’s treatment of trustees demonstrates an equally clear intention to strengthen oversight throughout the life of a trust.

Perhaps one of the Bill’s most significant impacts is its treatment of trustees. The bill largely increases the responsibility on trustees, signalling a shift from a system reliant on trustees’ compliance with their fiduciary duties, towards a far more prescriptive regulatory framework characterised by increased oversight and reporting obligations.

Beneficial ownership (section 23)

A prominent example of this approach is the Bill’s treatment of beneficial ownership. The Bill significantly expands the existing beneficial ownership regime currently contained in the Trust Property Control Act.

Under the proposed framework, trustees will be required to maintain accurate and up-to-date records of beneficial ownership, update those records within 10 days of becoming aware of any change, and lodge the amended information with the Master within a further 10 days.

The rationale behind this is very clear; South Africa continues to face international pressure to strengthen anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures and, as such, the Bill tries to achieve this by seeking greater transparency regarding beneficial ownership of trusts. This not only seeks to align South Africa with international best practice but also aims to increase the transparency around trust ownership in the country.

However, while this move is commendable, its practical implications cannot be ignored. Corporate trusts, employee share trusts and trusts with large or frequently changing beneficiary groups may find these prescribed reporting timelines exceptionally difficult to meet.

The burden is further compounded by the Bill’s expanded enforcement mechanism. As discussed more below, failure to comply with these obligations may expose trustees to administrative sanctions and, in certain circumstances, criminal penalties. Consequently, trustees may increasingly find themselves facing regulatory action, not as a result of any deliberate wrongdoing but because of administrative oversights, delays in obtaining information or difficulties in adhering to the stringent reporting timeframes imposed by the Bill.

Amendments to trust instruments now dependent on compliance with beneficial ownership reporting obligations (section 6)

The Bill goes a step further by transforming beneficial ownership compliance from a standalone reporting obligation to a prerequisite for other aspects of trust administration.

In terms of section 6(4), trustees may only lodge amendments to a trust instrument if the trust’s beneficial ownership information has been duly filed with the Master and remains fully compliant with the requirements of beneficial ownership reporting contained in section 23.

This represents a significant departure from the current position and may have far-reaching practical consequences.

In circumstances where urgent amendments are required, whether to address governance deficiencies, appoint replacement trustees, rectify administrative defects or respond to unforeseen events, trustees may find themselves unable to implement the necessary changes until the trust’s beneficial ownership records have been brought up to date.

The result may be delays in effecting important governance decisions and in certain cases, the inability to give effect to amendments that are necessary for the proper administration of the trust.

The Bill should therefore provide greater certainty regarding the consequences of non-compliance, particularly where delays are administrative rather than deliberate in nature. Without such guidance, the provision risks creating uncertainty in trust administration and may produce consequences that extend well beyond the compliance failures it seeks to address.

Annual financial statements and returns become mandatory (sections 20 and 21)

In addition, the Bill introduces mandatory financial reporting obligations and the filing of mandatory annual returns on trustees. In terms of section 20 of the Bill, every trust, subject to limited exemptions, will now be required to prepare annual financial statements, while section 21 requires the filing of annual returns.

These provisions represent a significant departure from the current regulatory framework under which many trusts, particularly family trusts, have historically operated without the statutory obligation to file annual financial statements or returns.

The objectives of these requirements are thus clear. By requiring the regular preparation and submission of financial statements and returns, the Bill seeks to enhance transparency, improve trust governance and provide the Master with greater insight into the ongoings of trusts.

While these measures may promote accountability, they are also likely to increase the compliance and administrative burden associated with trust administration. The preparation of annual financial statements, the maintenance of supporting records and the submission of annual returns will inevitably result in additional costs and increased reporting obligations for trustees.

For professional trustees, fiduciary service providers and larger commercial trust structures, these requirements may be relatively manageable as they often already maintain comprehensive accounting records and established compliance systems.

However, the position will be significantly different for smaller family trusts administered by lay trustees, many of whom lack the expertise, resources or administrative support necessary to comply with increasingly complex reporting requirements.

The practical effect may therefore be that trusts which were originally established as relatively simple asset-holding vehicles, will now become subject to compliance obligations more commonly associated with regulated entities.

Expanded record-keeping obligations (section 22)

The Bill also substantially expands the record-keeping obligation on trustees. In terms of section 22, trustees are now required to keep extensive trust-related records for the duration of their trusteeship and for a period of five years after they ceased to act in such capacity.

These records include, among other things, trust deeds and any amendments thereto, records relating to the initial donation and trust property, annual financial statements, accounting records, trustee resolutions, contracts entered into on behalf of the trust, investment records, and documents relating to the appointment and removal of trustees.

While the current Trust Property Control Act already imposes certain record-retention obligations, the Bill significantly broadens both the scope and volume of information that must be maintained. The objective is plainly to improve transparency and regulatory oversight by ensuring that a comprehensive documentary record of the trust’s affairs is readily available when required.

However, compliance may prove particularly challenging in the case of older trusts where historical documentation is incomplete, has been lost over time, or was never maintained to the standard now contemplated by the Bill. Trustees of long-standing family trusts may therefore find themselves confronted with the difficult task of locating, reconstructing or accounting for records dating back many years. In some instances, complete compliance may be practically impossible despite a trustee’s best efforts, raising questions as to how such situations will be treated by regulators.

Resignation of trustees (section 25)

Lastly, the bill introduces a more structured resignation process for trustees than that which exists under the Trust Property Control Act. In terms of section 25, the Bill now provides that a trustee may only resign from office upon delivering a signed notice of resignation to the Master, their fellow trustees and all beneficiaries who hold a vested interest in the trust.

Upon receipt of such resignation, the Master must further acknowledge the resignation in writing, and, importantly, the resignation only becomes effective when the trustee receives acknowledgement from the Master.

From a practical perspective, these provisions introduced by the Bill significantly increase the burden associated with trustee resignation. Under the proposed regime, a resignation is no longer a simple act capable of immediate effect, but rather a more stringent process dependent upon compliance with increased formalities and the Master’s acknowledgement.

In so doing, this provision risks creating extensive delays, particularly in circumstances where trustees urgently seek to resign from office and the Master’s Office is experiencing administrative backlogs. Additionally, the requirement to notify beneficiaries with a vested right in the trust property may prove equally burdensome, especially in relation to larger or older corporate trusts where beneficiary records are incomplete.

Therefore, while the Bill’s provisions undoubtedly aim to promote transparency and ensure that all interested parties are informed of changes in a trust’s administration, they also introduce further procedural hurdles to what has traditionally been a relatively straightforward process.

Compliance

Increased compliance requirements for:

Creating trusts

Trustee responsibilities

Record-keeping

Resignation process

Personal liability

Administration

Beneficial ownership records

Mandatory financial reporting

Filing changes with the Master

The Master’s expanded role

Current Role

Administrative overseer

Focused on appointment of trustees

Limited oversight

Proposed Role

Active regulator

Enhanced powers to:

Request information

Initiate investigations

Issue compliance notices

Impose penalties

Additional responsibilities for the

Master’s Office:

Acknowledge the resignation of trustees in writing

Receive and process annual financial statements from trusts (section 20)

Maintain beneficial ownership registers and process updates within 10-day cycles (section 23)

In addition to significantly increasing the regulatory obligations imposed on trustees, the Bill also substantially expands the powers of the Master of the High Court and reshapes the Master’s role from a largely administrative overseer into a more active regulator.

Historically, the Master’s role was largely supervisory in nature, focused on the appointment of trustees and the exercise of a limited oversight role. The Bill fundamentally alters this position by conferring the Master with enhanced regulatory and enforcement powers.

Among other things, the Master is now extensively empowered to demand information from trustees, require them to account for the administration of trust property, conduct investigations into the affairs of trusts, issue compliance notices, impose administrative penalties and maintain various regulatory registers intended to facilitate oversight and monitoring.

When taken together these powers once again signal a clear departure from the existing model which is heavily reliant on trustee compliance with their fiduciary duties, to a more stringent framework characterised by increased oversight.

Greater accountability to the Master: Enhanced reporting obligations

Particularly noteworthy is section 12 of the Bill. This provision considerably expands the Master’s ability to call upon trustees to account for their administration of trust property and to furnish information relating to the affairs of the trust. This reflects the Bill’s broader objective of moving trust regulation towards a more active oversight model rather than one based primarily on trustee self-governance and fiduciary accountability.

Importantly, the Master may now also initiate investigations into the administration of trusts. Such investigations may be initiated not only by the Master on their own initiative, but also at the request of a founder, a beneficiary with a vested interest, or any other person holding a vested interest in trust property. This significantly broadens the circumstances in which trustees may be required to justify their conduct and produce information relating to the administration of the trust.

While this enhanced oversight may improve governance standards and improve compliance, it is not without concerns. In particular, there is the risk that the increased power to institute investigations which extends to any person with an interest in the trust could result in vexatious complaints, strategic investigations and regulatory interference driven by personal disputes rather than genuine governance concerns, which may ultimately place additional pressure on trustees and increase the costs associated with trust administration.

Although section 12(6) permits the Master to require complainants to provide security before launching investigations, this is not an absolute safeguard against investigations which could ultimately prove to be driven by ulterior motives. The effectiveness of these provisions will therefore depend not only on the powers conferred upon the Master, but also on the existence of appropriate safeguards to ensure that those powers are exercised consistently, proportionately and in a manner that balances legitimate regulatory objectives with the practical realities of trust administration.

Enforcement mechanisms

A strong message conveyed by the Bill is that trustees will no longer face compliance obligations in an isolated space characterised by self-regulation and autonomy coupled with limited regulatory oversight. There is a decisive shift towards an enforcement driven regulatory framework in which trustees are held personally accountable for compliance failures. In this regard, the Master’s role moves from a typically laissez-faire approach to one now focused on active regulatory oversight.

Compliance notices

A key feature of this enhanced enforcement regime is the introduction of compliance notices under section 33 of the Bill. The Master may issue a compliance notice where trustees fail to comply with various obligations imposed by the Bill, including the obligation to provide information to the Master, account for the administration of trust property, submit annual financial statements, file annual returns and comply with beneficial ownership requirements.

Administrative fines

The consequences of non-compliance do not end there and are exacerbated by section 34 of Bill, which provides that where trustees who fail to comply with compliance notices, they may also face administrative fines. Significantly, these fines may not be paid from trust assets. This means that trustees will now be held personally liable for any administrative fines imposed on them.

Criminal sanctions

To add to the injury, the Bill, under section 35, also introduces various criminal offences for serious non-compliance. Penalties may now include fines of up to R10 million; and/or imprisonment for up to five years.

These penalties not only underscore the seriousness with which the legislature intends to treat trust governance and regulatory compliance but also underscore the wide range of implications for all trustees. For professional trustees of large corporate trusts this signals the need for far stronger governance systems. For ordinary South Africans serving as trustees of family trusts, however, the risks are considerably more daunting.

Practical implications for stakeholders

Taken together, the Bill has significant implications for all stakeholders operating within, or interacting with, the trust environment. Founders, trustees, beneficiaries, regulators, professional advisers and third parties will all be affected by the proposed reforms, albeit in different ways. The practical implications of the Bill therefore warrant careful consideration, particularly as stakeholders assess how the new regulatory framework may alter the administration, governance and ongoing operation of trusts in South Africa.

Beneficiaries

Of all the stakeholders, beneficiaries stand to gain the most from the proposed reforms. The enhanced financial reporting, greater transparency and expanded investigative powers provide beneficiaries with stronger mechanisms to monitor trustees and safeguard their interests.

Trustees

Trustees, by contrast, bear the greatest burden. At the very least, they face increased reporting obligations, higher compliance costs, greater personal liability and risk of administrative fines and, at worst, they now face potential criminal sanctions for non-compliance.

Practicality and effective implementation

The stakeholder implications discussed above naturally give rise to a broader question: notwithstanding its laudable objectives, is the Bill capable of practical and effective implementation in its current form?

While the objectives of enhanced transparency, accountability and regulatory oversight are both legitimate and commendable, the success of the proposed framework will ultimately depend on whether trustees, beneficiaries, the Master’s Office and other affected stakeholders possess the resources, systems and institutional capacity necessary to comply with, administer and enforce the new regime.

The capacity of the Master’s Office

Perhaps the most important consideration in assessing the viability of the Bill is the capacity of the Master’s Office itself.

The Bill imposes additional responsibilities on the Master’s Office, including the obligation to acknowledge the resignation of trustees in writing; receive and process annual financial statements from a number of trusts (section 20); and lastly, maintain beneficial ownership registers and process updates within 10-day cycles (section 23).

While these measures are intended to increase the regulatory oversight within the trust sector, they also present considerable practical implementation challenges.

In the absence of a corresponding increase in institutional capacity, resources and technological support, these additional obligations are likely to place further strain on the Master’s Office, potentially exacerbating existing delays, increasing response times and adversely affecting the efficient administration of trusts.

The capacity of trustees of corporate trusts

The practical challenges of the Bill are not confined to the Master’s Office. The Bill also places a significant administrative burden on trustees, particularly those responsible for administering corporate trusts with complex structures and multiple beneficiaries.

The cumulative impact of the proposed reporting, disclosure and record-keeping requirements is likely to significantly increase both administrative burdens and compliance costs. This raises legitimate concerns regarding whether the framework is practical and sustainable in its current form.

A particularly notable example of this is 10-day beneficial ownership reporting obligation under section 23. While this requirement seeks to ensure that beneficial ownership information remains current and accurate, the timeframes may prove unrealistic for many trusts, particularly those with complex ownership structures, large beneficiary groups or cross-border aspects.

In practice, obtaining, verifying and documenting the necessary information may take considerably longer than the prescribed period. Accordingly, there is a legitimate concern as to whether these timelines are capable of practical implementation on a consistent basis.

Compliance notice and administrative fine framework in sections 3, 34 and 35

Further implementation concerns arise from the enforcement regime established under sections 33, 34 and 35. On paper, the compliance notice and administrative penalty framework provides the Master with a range of mechanisms to secure compliance. In practice, however, the effectiveness of these provisions will depend heavily on the administrative capacity required to implement them.

The volume of potential instances of non-compliance, coupled with the extensive procedural requirements associated with enforcement, including the issuing of written notices, compliance with prescribed content requirements, provision of compliance periods, determination of penalty amounts, appeal procedures and debt recovery processes, would necessitate substantial administrative capacity, dedicated personnel and robust operational systems.

In their absence, the effective implementation of these provisions may be severely constrained, thereby undermining the very objectives that the Bill seeks to advance.

Accordingly, it is difficult to envisage how these provisions can be implemented in a practical and sustainable way without institutional and systemic reform. The success of the proposed framework will ultimately depend not only on the introduction of more stringent regulatory measures, but also on the state’s ability to develop the administrative capacity necessary to enforce them.

Conclusion

In essence, the Regulation of Trusts Bill, 2026 is ambitious, transformative and undoubtedly well-intentioned. It seeks to strengthen transparency, accountability and integrity within South Africa’s trust sector while simultaneously addressing international concerns relating to anti-money laundering measures and beneficial ownership transparency. There can be little doubt that reform of trust regulation in South Africa is necessary.

However, the Bill also introduces extensive compliance obligations, expands the personal liability of trustees, significantly increases regulatory oversight of the Master and raises a number of practical and legal concerns.

The central debate is therefore not whether reform should occur, but whether the Bill, in its current form, strikes an appropriate balance between accountability and practicality. Without substantial investment in institutional capacity, meaningful technological modernisation and carefully considered implementation measures, there is a risk that the new framework may prove difficult to administer and enforce effectively. This may ultimately undermine the very objectives that the Bill seeks to achieve.