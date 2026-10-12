ARTICLE
12 October 2026

EU Inc. As Europe’s 28th Corporate Regime

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The European Commission has proposed EU Inc., a harmonised 28th regime corporate legal framework designed to simplify cross-border business for startups and venture capital companies across the EU's twenty-seven Member States. While promising a more digital and uniform company form, questions remain about how harmonised it will truly be when critical aspects like share transfers, disputes, financing, insolvency and enforcement remain tied to national laws of individual Member States.
Afghanistan Corporate/Commercial Law
Eline Viersen,Erwin Bosma,Kim De Bruijn
+4 Authors

The various company law frameworks across twenty-seven Member States are experienced as a barrier to innovation, investment and growth, especially for startup and venture capital companies. In a response thereto, the European Commission has proposed a 28th regime corporate legal framework – EU Inc., being a harmonised corporate regime designed to simplify cross‑border business across the EU.

In this edition of Quoted this proposal for an EU Inc. is described in more detail, while also addressing a number of its key shortcomings and areas of concern.

The proposed EU Inc. promises a digital and more harmonised company form. However, how uniform will it be in practice when share transfers, disputes, financing, insolvency and enforcement remain closely connected to the national laws of the Member States?

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Eline Viersen
Eline Viersen
Photo of Erwin Bosma
Erwin Bosma
Photo of Cheronda Denny
Cheronda Denny
Photo of Kim De Bruijn
Kim De Bruijn
Photo of Kim Koops
Kim Koops
Photo of Jildis Deumens
Jildis Deumens
Photo of Jorn Steenbergen
Jorn Steenbergen
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