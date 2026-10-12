EU Inc. As Europe’s 28th Corporate Regime

The European Commission has proposed EU Inc., a harmonised 28th regime corporate legal framework designed to simplify cross-border business for startups and venture capital companies across the EU's twenty-seven Member States. While promising a more digital and uniform company form, questions remain about how harmonised it will truly be when critical aspects like share transfers, disputes, financing, insolvency and enforcement remain tied to national laws of individual Member States.

The various company law frameworks across twenty-seven Member States are experienced as a barrier to innovation, investment and growth, especially for startup and venture capital companies. In a response thereto, the European Commission has proposed a 28th regime corporate legal framework – EU Inc., being a harmonised corporate regime designed to simplify cross‑border business across the EU.

In this edition of Quoted this proposal for an EU Inc. is described in more detail, while also addressing a number of its key shortcomings and areas of concern.

The proposed EU Inc. promises a digital and more harmonised company form. However, how uniform will it be in practice when share transfers, disputes, financing, insolvency and enforcement remain closely connected to the national laws of the Member States?

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