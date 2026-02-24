Important Topics

OAPI announces key governance and innovation developments for 2026.

OAPI Kicks Off 2026 with Strengthened Governance

OAPI closed out 2025 with a series of important developments aimed at strengthening intellectual property protection across its 17 member states. At an expert‑level meeting held in Brazzaville ahead of the Organisation's 65th Board of Directors session, delegates highlighted key achievements from the past year, including updates to Annexes I and II of the Bangui Agreement, the successful launch of the OAPI Brand Awards, and new programmes supporting women innovators. At the conclusion of the Board session in December, Côte d'Ivoire assumed the presidency of OAPI's Board of Directors, taking over from Congo‑Brazzaville.

As the organisation moves into 2026, it appears that OAPI has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing innovation and ensuring a unified IP framework.

