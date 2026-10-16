How Companies Can Integrate ESG Considerations To Comply With Evolving Requirements

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability considerations are increasingly shaping commercial transactions, moving from the regulatory sphere into the contractual allocation of risk. While these obligations have traditionally been addressed through regulatory compliance, businesses are now encountering these issues directly in commercial agreements, project documents, financing arrangements, procurement contracts and investment transactions.

At a glance Environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability considerations are increasingly shaping commercial transactions, moving from the regulatory sphere into the contractual allocation of risk.

While these obligations have traditionally been addressed through regulatory compliance, businesses are now encountering these issues directly in commercial agreements, project documents, financing arrangements, procurement contracts and investment transactions.

Businesses that proactively integrate ESG considerations into their operations and contractual arrangements will be better positioned to comply with evolving requirements, reduce legal and commercial risk, maintain access to capital and support the long-term sustainability and resilience of their business.

This development is significant because contractual obligations create a separate source of exposure. A company may be fully compliant with applicable laws yet still face liability if it fails to deliver on sustainability commitments it has contractually agreed to meet. The question is no longer simply whether a business is legally compliant, but whether it can deliver on its contractual obligations.

This shift is being reinforced by evolving environmental and climate-related regulation, increased investor and lender scrutiny, sustainability reporting requirements, and the use of international environmental and social standards in project finance, such as the International Sustainability Standards Board’s IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, International Finance Corporation Environmental and Social Performance Standards and the Equator Principles. King V further reinforces the integration of sustainability into corporate governance. Through the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Listings Requirements, JSE-listed companies are required to apply and explain their application of the King Code, including how governance principles have been implemented and how the intended governance outcomes have been achieved. The JSE Sustainability Disclosure Guidance similarly reflects a greater emphasis on governance, strategy, management systems, performance metrics and measurable sustainability outcomes.

The result is that sustainability commitments are increasingly being translated into binding contractual obligations, including representations, warranties, undertakings, reporting obligations, performance standards and remedies.

From regulatory compliance to contractual obligations

ESG and sustainability issues can affect regulatory compliance, financing availability and project timelines, and trigger insurance concerns or give rise to contractual claims. For example, a project that suffers water supply issues, faces prolonged community opposition or experiences a significant pollution incident may expose stakeholders to material costs and reputational and operational consequences. In a project finance context, these disruptions may also affect the project’s ability to generate the cash flows required to cover its debt, increasing the risk of repayment default and exposing lenders to losses.

Growing scrutiny of sustainability claims has also heightened the risk of misrepresentation. Contracts are therefore increasingly used to address inaccurate, misleading or insufficiently substantiated claims regarding environmental performance, sustainability credentials or social impact. Representations and warranties may expressly confirm the accuracy of sustainability-related claims, with legal consequences attaching to any misrepresentation.

Agreements may also require periodic environmental performance reports against agreed metrics and applicable frameworks. While compliance with environmental laws remain fundamental, many contracts go further by requiring international best practice, proactive risk management and continuous performance improvement. This effectively imports global standards into private contractual arrangements.

In practice, ESG provisions turn regulatory requirements and sustainability commitments into enforceable contractual obligations. These may include representations, warranties, indemnities and undertakings relating to key compliance, approvals, management plans and remediation obligations. Failure to meet agreed standards may trigger mandatory remediation, indemnity claims, step-in rights or termination.

Key takeaways

ESG obligations now affect access to capital, insurance, project viability, risk allocation and long-term project value. ESG provisions are increasingly used to translate regulatory requirements and sustainability commitments into enforceable contractual obligations and should therefore receive the same scrutiny as traditional commercial and financial terms.

Difficulties often arise where ESG or sustainability requirements are imposed by lenders and imported from international standards or template provisions without assessing how they will operate in practice. Broad ESG obligations can create significant operational burdens if the business does not have the necessary systems, personnel and reporting structures in place.

Parties should accordingly test whether proposed obligations are clear, measurable, proportionate and capable of implementation, and whether they align with existing governance and reporting systems. They should also consider how compliance will be monitored, checked and addressed if issues arise. Companies that already integrate ESG and sustainability considerations into project planning and day-to-day operations will be better positioned to satisfy contractual requirements, reduce liability exposure and preserve long-term value.

Conclusion

The integration of ESG and sustainability criteria into commercial contracts reflects an evolution in market expectations and in how risk, value and compliance are managed. Regulatory requirements, investor and lender expectations, and international standards are increasingly overlapping, making ESG and sustainability issues core contractual matters.

The growing use of ESG and sustainability provisions in commercial contracts reflects a broader shift in how parties allocate risk, demonstrate compliance and protect long-term value. As these obligations become more detailed and enforceable, they should be drafted in a way that is clear, measurable, commercially balanced and capable of implementation in practice. This will help parties manage legal, reputational and operational risk, while avoiding obligations that are difficult to monitor, evidence or perform over the life cycle of a project or transaction.

Businesses that proactively integrate ESG considerations into their operations and contractual arrangements will be better positioned to comply with evolving requirements, reduce legal and commercial risk, maintain access to capital and support the long-term sustainability and resilience of their business.