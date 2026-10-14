SFDR 2.0 In Focus: Where Council And European Parliament Stand And What Comes Next

With the Commission having published its legislative proposal in November 2025 (see our full analysis here), the Council having adopted its negotiating position on 24 June 2026 and the European Parliament having announced its negotiating position on 5 October 2026, the SFDR 2.0 legislative process will now continue to the trilogue phase. All three institutions have now committed to formal positions, and - looking across the two co-legislators' texts - the contours of the negotiation ahead are more encouraging than might have been expected at this stage of an ambitious legislative overhaul.

This briefing sets out a structured, topic-by-topic comparison of these three institutional positions: the Commission's original proposal, the Council's negotiating position, and the Parliament's negotiating position. It covers thirteen principal areas of the SFDR 2.0 Level 1 framework.

The analysis reveals a picture of meaningful convergence on the fundamental architecture - all three institutions have aligned on replacing the existing Articles 8 and 9 framework with three mandatory product categories (“Transition”, “ESG Basics” and “Sustainable”), each subject to a 70% investment threshold, tiered minimum exclusions, adverse-impact disclosure requirements and category-specific indicators. Nonetheless, several consequential points of divergence remain, including the implementation timeline, the approach to the professional-investor opt-out, the exclusions, the precise PAI indicator requirements, permitted Level 2 deviations and the position on sovereign debt — particularly the eligibility of general-purpose issuances under specific categories. These are some of the questions that will define the substance of the trilogue negotiations, which are expected to commence shortly, with the aim of reaching a final agreed text before the end of the year. For a full overview of where the process stands and what comes next, see our updated timeline and for our more detailed commentary on the various negotiating positions, please refer to the recording of our recent webinar here.

We will continue to monitor and report on trilogue negotiations as they unfold.