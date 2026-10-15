The EU AI Act: What Your Business Needs To Know

The EU AI Act's transparency requirements are now in effect, impacting businesses across sectors that deploy AI in marketing, customer service, or content creation. Understanding whether your organization qualifies as a 'deployer' or 'provider' under Article 50 determines your compliance obligations. This analysis clarifies how these regulations apply to your AI usage and what steps you need to take.

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If your business uses AI in marketing, customer service or content creation, the EU AI Act is already relevant to you. Its Article 50 transparency rules have applied since 2 August 2026, reaching beyond technology companies to businesses and individuals using AI professionally in the EU.

The obligations depend on your role. Businesses using third-party tools are typically ‘deployers’; those developing or commissioning systems under their own name may also be ‘providers’, with additional responsibilities. Purely personal, non-professional use is excluded.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.