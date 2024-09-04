Tax Masterclass: Mergers & Acquisitions Part 2 (Video)
E
ENS
More
ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.
In part two of our M&A masterclass, ENS' tax specialists provide valuable insights, real-world examples, and practical strategies for seamlessly implementing M&A transactions.
South Africa
Corporate/Commercial Law
VIDEO Tax Masterclass: Mergers & Acquisitions Part 2
In part two of our M&A masterclass, ENS' tax specialists
provide valuable insights, real-world examples, and practical
strategies for seamlessly implementing M&A transactions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.