SEC Revises Minimum Share Capital Requirements

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), pursuant to its powers under the Investments and Securities Act, 2025, has issued Circular No. 26-1 dated 16 January 2026, revising the Minimum Capital Requirements applicable to all regulated capital market entities in Nigeria.

The revision is aimed at strengthening market resilience, enhancing investor protection, aligning capital adequacy with evolving market risks, and supporting innovation, including digital assets and commodities markets.

Key Highlights of the Revision

Significant upward review of minimum capital thresholds across almost all categories of market operators.

Expansion of coverage to FinTechs, Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), and commodity market intermediaries.

Introduction of tiered capital requirements based on operational scope, risk exposure, and asset size.

Alignment with global best practices in capital adequacy and risk management.

Changes to note in the Circular No. 26 – 1 besides Capital Increases

Tiered Fund/Portfolio Managers: Fund/Portfolio Managers were previously not tiered and had a single minimum share capital, but under the revised minimum capital, Fund/Portfolio Managers have been divided into 3 tiers. Tier 1 being for full scope Portfolio Managers handling large, diversified portfolios, retail funds, and complex instruments) and Tier 2 being for limited scope Fund/Portfolio Managers with narrower mandates. and Tier 3 being for Alternative Investment Fund Managers which includes Private Equity Fund and Venture Capital Fund Manager (Early-stage risk, but lower systemic exposure).

Tiered Issuing Houses: Issuing Houses have also been tiered with different tiers having different share capitals. Tier 1 Issuing house are for Issuing house offering non-interest finance services, advisory & arrangement services and no underwriting, while tier 2 issuing houses offer a "one stop" shop to issuers, provide underwriting services and render advisory and product development services.

Compliance Timeline

All affected entities are required to fully comply on or before 30th June, 2027.

Entities that fail to meet the revised capital thresholds within the stipulated period may face regulatory sanctions, including suspension or withdrawal of registration.

The SEC may however consider transitional arrangements on a case-by-case basis upon application.

What this means

Existing operators should immediately assess capital adequacy gaps and restructuring options.

New entrants must incorporate the revised capital thresholds into their licensing and business plans.

Operators in digital assets, fintech, and commodities markets should pay particular attention, as many of these categories now have formal capital benchmarks for the first time.

Revised Capital Requirements

Core Regulated Functions – Brokerage & Dealing Regulated Entity 2015 Minimum Capital (₦) Revised Minimum Capital (₦) Broker (Client Execution Only) 200 Million 600 Million Dealer (Proprietary Trading Only) 100 Million 1 Billion Broker–Dealer 300 Million 2 Billion Sub-Broker (Digital) 10 Million 100 Million Sub-Broker (Corporate) 10 Million 50 Million Sub-Broker (Individual) 2 Million 10 Million Inter-Dealer Broker 50 Million 2 Billion

Fund / Portfolio Management Services Category 2015 Minimum Capital (₦) Revised Minimum Capital (₦) Tier 1 – Portfolio Managers (Full Scope) 150 Million 5 Billion Tier 2 – Fund/Portfolio Managers (Limited Scope) 150 Million 2 Billion Private Equity Fund Manager 150 Million 500 Million Venture Capital Fund Manager 20 Million 200 Million

Non-Core Regulated Functions Regulated Entity 2015 Minimum Capital (₦) Revised Minimum Capital (₦) Issuing House (Tier 1 – No Underwriting) 200 Million 2 Billion Issuing House (Tier 2 – With Underwriting) 200 Million 7 Billion Rating Agency 150 Million 500 Million Registrar 150 Million 2.5 Billion Trustee 300 Million 2 Billion Underwriter 200 Million 5 Billion Investment Adviser (Corporate) 5 Million 50 Million Investment Adviser (Individual) 2 Million 10 Million

Market Infrastructure Institutions Regulated Entity 2015 Minimum Capital (₦) Revised Minimum Capital (₦) Central Counter Party (CCP) 5 Billion 10 Billion Clearing & Settlement Company (CSC) 200 Million 5 Billion Composite Securities Exchange 500 Million 10 Billion Non-Composite Securities Exchange 500 Million 5 Billion Trade Repository 100 Million 150 Million

Capital Market Consultants Category 2015 Minimum Capital (₦) Revised Minimum Capital (₦) Consultant (Corporate) 5 Million 25 Million Consultant (Individual) 500 Thousand 2 Million Consultant (Partnership) 2 Million 10 Million

FinTech Operators Category 2015 Minimum Capital (₦) Revised Minimum Capital (₦) Robo-Adviser 10 Million 100 Million Crowdfunding Intermediary 100 Million 200 Million

Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) Category 2015 Minimum Capital (₦) Revised Minimum Capital (₦) Ancillary VASP (AVASP) N/A 300 Million Digital Asset Offering Platform (DAOP) 500 Million 1 Billion Digital Asset Intermediary (DAI) N/A 500 Million Digital Asset Platform Operator (DAPO) N/A 500 Million Real-World Asset Tokenization Platform (RATOP) N/A 1 Billion Digital Asset Exchange (DAX) 500 Million 2 Billion Digital Asset Custodian 500 Million 2 Billion

Commodity Market Intermediaries Category 2015 Minimum Capital (₦) Revised Minimum Capital (₦) Collateral Management Co. – Tier 1 50 Million 200 Million Collateral Management Co. – Tier 2 50 Million 500 Million Commodities Broker/Dealer 10 Million 50 Million Commodities Broker 7 Million 30 Million Commodities Dealer 3 Million 20 Million Warehousing Operator 50 Million 500 Million