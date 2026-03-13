ARTICLE
13 March 2026

SEC Revises Minimum Share Capital Requirements

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The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), pursuant to its powers under the Investments and Securities Act, 2025, has issued Circular No. 26-1 dated 16 January 2026, revising the Minimum Capital Requirements applicable to all regulated capital market entities in Nigeria.
Nigeria Corporate/Commercial Law
Gbemisola Mosuro,Ruth Efeoghene, and Opeyemi Adekanye
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The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), pursuant to its powers under the Investments and Securities Act, 2025, has issued Circular No. 26-1 dated 16 January 2026, revising the Minimum Capital Requirements applicable to all regulated capital market entities in Nigeria.

The revision is aimed at strengthening market resilience, enhancing investor protection, aligning capital adequacy with evolving market risks, and supporting innovation, including digital assets and commodities markets.

Key Highlights of the Revision

  • Significant upward review of minimum capital thresholds across almost all categories of market operators.
  • Expansion of coverage to FinTechs, Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), and commodity market intermediaries.
  • Introduction of tiered capital requirements based on operational scope, risk exposure, and asset size.
  • Alignment with global best practices in capital adequacy and risk management.

Changes to note in the Circular No. 26 – 1 besides Capital Increases

  • Tiered Fund/Portfolio Managers: Fund/Portfolio Managers were previously not tiered and had a single minimum share capital, but under the revised minimum capital, Fund/Portfolio Managers have been divided into 3 tiers. Tier 1 being for full scope Portfolio Managers handling large, diversified portfolios, retail funds, and complex instruments) and Tier 2 being for limited scope Fund/Portfolio Managers with narrower mandates. and Tier 3 being for Alternative Investment Fund Managers which includes Private Equity Fund and Venture Capital Fund Manager (Early-stage risk, but lower systemic exposure).
  • Tiered Issuing Houses: Issuing Houses have also been tiered with different tiers having different share capitals. Tier 1 Issuing house are for Issuing house offering non-interest finance services, advisory & arrangement services and no underwriting, while tier 2 issuing houses offer a "one stop" shop to issuers, provide underwriting services and render advisory and product development services.

Compliance Timeline

All affected entities are required to fully comply on or before 30th June, 2027.
Entities that fail to meet the revised capital thresholds within the stipulated period may face regulatory sanctions, including suspension or withdrawal of registration.

The SEC may however consider transitional arrangements on a case-by-case basis upon application.

What this means

  • Existing operators should immediately assess capital adequacy gaps and restructuring options.
  • New entrants must incorporate the revised capital thresholds into their licensing and business plans.
  • Operators in digital assets, fintech, and commodities markets should pay particular attention, as many of these categories now have formal capital benchmarks for the first time.

Revised Capital Requirements

Core Regulated Functions – Brokerage & Dealing
Regulated Entity 2015

Minimum Capital (₦)

 Revised

Minimum Capital (₦)
Broker (Client Execution Only) 200 Million 600 Million
Dealer (Proprietary Trading Only) 100 Million 1 Billion
Broker–Dealer 300 Million 2 Billion
Sub-Broker (Digital) 10 Million 100 Million
Sub-Broker (Corporate) 10 Million 50 Million
Sub-Broker (Individual) 2 Million 10 Million
Inter-Dealer Broker 50 Million 2 Billion
Fund / Portfolio Management Services
Category 2015

Minimum Capital (₦)

 Revised

Minimum Capital (₦)
Tier 1 – Portfolio Managers (Full Scope) 150 Million 5 Billion
Tier 2 – Fund/Portfolio Managers (Limited Scope) 150 Million 2 Billion
Private Equity Fund Manager 150 Million 500 Million
Venture Capital Fund Manager 20 Million 200 Million
Non-Core Regulated Functions
Regulated Entity 2015

Minimum Capital (₦)

 Revised

Minimum Capital (₦)
Issuing House

(Tier 1 – No Underwriting)

 200 Million 2 Billion
Issuing House

(Tier 2 – With Underwriting)

 200 Million 7 Billion
Rating Agency 150 Million 500 Million
Registrar 150 Million 2.5 Billion
Trustee 300 Million 2 Billion
Underwriter 200 Million 5 Billion
Investment Adviser (Corporate) 5 Million 50 Million
Investment Adviser (Individual) 2 Million 10 Million
Market Infrastructure Institutions
Regulated Entity 2015

Minimum Capital (₦)

 Revised

Minimum Capital (₦)
Central Counter Party (CCP) 5 Billion 10 Billion
Clearing & Settlement Company (CSC) 200 Million 5 Billion
Composite Securities Exchange 500 Million 10 Billion
Non-Composite Securities Exchange 500 Million 5 Billion
Trade Repository 100 Million 150 Million
Capital Market Consultants
Category 2015

Minimum Capital (₦)

 Revised

Minimum Capital (₦)
Consultant (Corporate) 5 Million 25 Million
Consultant (Individual) 500 Thousand 2 Million
Consultant (Partnership) 2 Million 10 Million
FinTech Operators
Category 2015

Minimum Capital (₦)

 Revised

Minimum Capital (₦)
Robo-Adviser 10 Million 100 Million
Crowdfunding Intermediary 100 Million 200 Million
Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs)
Category 2015

Minimum Capital (₦)

 Revised

Minimum Capital (₦)
Ancillary VASP (AVASP) N/A 300 Million
Digital Asset Offering Platform (DAOP) 500 Million 1 Billion
Digital Asset Intermediary (DAI) N/A 500 Million
Digital Asset Platform Operator (DAPO) N/A 500 Million
Real-World Asset Tokenization Platform (RATOP) N/A 1 Billion
Digital Asset Exchange (DAX) 500 Million 2 Billion
Digital Asset Custodian 500 Million 2 Billion
Commodity Market Intermediaries
Category 2015

Minimum Capital (₦)

 Revised

Minimum Capital (₦)
Collateral Management Co.

– Tier 1

 50 Million 200 Million
Collateral Management Co.

– Tier 2

 50 Million 500 Million
Commodities Broker/Dealer 10 Million 50 Million
Commodities Broker 7 Million 30 Million
Commodities Dealer 3 Million 20 Million
Warehousing Operator 50 Million 500 Million
Other Entities
Category 2015

Minimum Capital (₦)

 Revised

Minimum Capital (₦)
Custodian of Securities (Bank) 200 Million As prescribed by CBN
Custodian of Securities (Non-Bank) 50 Billion + 0.1% of AUC
Dealing Member Banks 200 Million As prescribed by CBN
Nominee Company 1 Thousand 5 Million
Receiving Banker 200 Million N/A

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Gbemisola Mosuro
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Ruth Efeoghene
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Opeyemi Adekanye
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