SEC Revises Minimum Share Capital Requirements

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The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), pursuant to its powers under the Investments and Securities Act, 2025, has issued Circular No. 26-1 dated 16 January 2026, revising the Minimum Capital Requirements applicable to all regulated capital market entities in Nigeria.
The revision is aimed at strengthening market resilience, enhancing investor protection, aligning capital adequacy with evolving market risks, and supporting innovation, including digital assets and commodities markets.
Key Highlights of the Revision
- Significant upward review of minimum capital thresholds across almost all categories of market operators.
- Expansion of coverage to FinTechs, Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), and commodity market intermediaries.
- Introduction of tiered capital requirements based on operational scope, risk exposure, and asset size.
- Alignment with global best practices in capital adequacy and risk management.
Changes to note in the Circular No. 26 – 1 besides Capital Increases
- Tiered Fund/Portfolio Managers: Fund/Portfolio Managers were previously not tiered and had a single minimum share capital, but under the revised minimum capital, Fund/Portfolio Managers have been divided into 3 tiers. Tier 1 being for full scope Portfolio Managers handling large, diversified portfolios, retail funds, and complex instruments) and Tier 2 being for limited scope Fund/Portfolio Managers with narrower mandates. and Tier 3 being for Alternative Investment Fund Managers which includes Private Equity Fund and Venture Capital Fund Manager (Early-stage risk, but lower systemic exposure).
- Tiered Issuing Houses: Issuing Houses have also been tiered with different tiers having different share capitals. Tier 1 Issuing house are for Issuing house offering non-interest finance services, advisory & arrangement services and no underwriting, while tier 2 issuing houses offer a "one stop" shop to issuers, provide underwriting services and render advisory and product development services.
Compliance Timeline
All affected entities are required to fully comply on or before
30th June, 2027.
Entities that fail to meet the revised capital thresholds within the stipulated period may face regulatory sanctions, including suspension or withdrawal of registration.
The SEC may however consider transitional arrangements on a case-by-case basis upon application.
What this means
- Existing operators should immediately assess capital adequacy gaps and restructuring options.
- New entrants must incorporate the revised capital thresholds into their licensing and business plans.
- Operators in digital assets, fintech, and commodities markets should pay particular attention, as many of these categories now have formal capital benchmarks for the first time.
Revised Capital Requirements
|Core Regulated Functions – Brokerage & Dealing
|Regulated Entity
|2015
Minimum Capital (₦)
|Revised
Minimum Capital (₦)
|Broker (Client Execution Only)
|200 Million
|600 Million
|Dealer (Proprietary Trading Only)
|100 Million
|1 Billion
|Broker–Dealer
|300 Million
|2 Billion
|Sub-Broker (Digital)
|10 Million
|100 Million
|Sub-Broker (Corporate)
|10 Million
|50 Million
|Sub-Broker (Individual)
|2 Million
|10 Million
|Inter-Dealer Broker
|50 Million
|2 Billion
|Fund / Portfolio Management Services
|Category
|2015
Minimum Capital (₦)
|Revised
Minimum Capital (₦)
|Tier 1 – Portfolio Managers (Full Scope)
|150 Million
|5 Billion
|Tier 2 – Fund/Portfolio Managers (Limited Scope)
|150 Million
|2 Billion
|Private Equity Fund Manager
|150 Million
|500 Million
|Venture Capital Fund Manager
|20 Million
|200 Million
|Non-Core Regulated Functions
|Regulated Entity
|2015
Minimum Capital (₦)
|Revised
Minimum Capital (₦)
|Issuing House
(Tier 1 – No Underwriting)
|200 Million
|2 Billion
|Issuing House
(Tier 2 – With Underwriting)
|200 Million
|7 Billion
|Rating Agency
|150 Million
|500 Million
|Registrar
|150 Million
|2.5 Billion
|Trustee
|300 Million
|2 Billion
|Underwriter
|200 Million
|5 Billion
|Investment Adviser (Corporate)
|5 Million
|50 Million
|Investment Adviser (Individual)
|2 Million
|10 Million
|Market Infrastructure Institutions
|Regulated Entity
|2015
Minimum Capital (₦)
|Revised
Minimum Capital (₦)
|Central Counter Party (CCP)
|5 Billion
|10 Billion
|Clearing & Settlement Company (CSC)
|200 Million
|5 Billion
|Composite Securities Exchange
|500 Million
|10 Billion
|Non-Composite Securities Exchange
|500 Million
|5 Billion
|Trade Repository
|100 Million
|150 Million
|Capital Market Consultants
|Category
|2015
Minimum Capital (₦)
|Revised
Minimum Capital (₦)
|Consultant (Corporate)
|5 Million
|25 Million
|Consultant (Individual)
|500 Thousand
|2 Million
|Consultant (Partnership)
|2 Million
|10 Million
|FinTech Operators
|Category
|2015
Minimum Capital (₦)
|Revised
Minimum Capital (₦)
|Robo-Adviser
|10 Million
|100 Million
|Crowdfunding Intermediary
|100 Million
|200 Million
|Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs)
|Category
|2015
Minimum Capital (₦)
|Revised
Minimum Capital (₦)
|Ancillary VASP (AVASP)
|N/A
|300 Million
|Digital Asset Offering Platform (DAOP)
|500 Million
|1 Billion
|Digital Asset Intermediary (DAI)
|N/A
|500 Million
|Digital Asset Platform Operator (DAPO)
|N/A
|500 Million
|Real-World Asset Tokenization Platform (RATOP)
|N/A
|1 Billion
|Digital Asset Exchange (DAX)
|500 Million
|2 Billion
|Digital Asset Custodian
|500 Million
|2 Billion
|Commodity Market Intermediaries
|Category
|2015
Minimum Capital (₦)
|Revised
Minimum Capital (₦)
|Collateral Management Co.
– Tier 1
|50 Million
|200 Million
|Collateral Management Co.
– Tier 2
|50 Million
|500 Million
|Commodities Broker/Dealer
|10 Million
|50 Million
|Commodities Broker
|7 Million
|30 Million
|Commodities Dealer
|3 Million
|20 Million
|Warehousing Operator
|50 Million
|500 Million
|Other Entities
|Category
|2015
Minimum Capital (₦)
|Revised
Minimum Capital (₦)
|Custodian of Securities (Bank)
|200 Million
|As prescribed by CBN
|Custodian of Securities (Non-Bank)
|–
|50 Billion + 0.1% of AUC
|Dealing Member Banks
|200 Million
|As prescribed by CBN
|Nominee Company
|1 Thousand
|5 Million
|Receiving Banker
|200 Million
|N/A
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.