Legal Considerations For Startup Founders In Nigeria

Nigeria's startup landscape has evolved rapidly over the last decade, positioning the country as one of Africa's most dynamic innovation hubs. The rise of fintech, health tech, agri-tech, logistics and digital commerce platforms reflects the growing appetite for technology-driven business models. On the global stage, Nigerian startups continue to attract significant attention from investors, partners and accelerators. This growth is evident in the increasing number of companies raising venture capital funding, participating in international incubation programs and delivering market-shaping digital solutions.

Yet, amid this progress, Nigeria has also witnessed the collapse of promising startups due to structural weaknesses such as poor governance, compliance failures, unregulated operations, conflicts of interest and legal oversights. A unique product, even when created by innovative founders, may gain early traction, especially with strong marketing and early funding may create an illusion of stability. However, long-term success requires a solid legal and operational foundation that supports sustainable scaling.

The enactment of the Nigeria Startup Act, 2022 strengthened the regulatory environment for innovation-driven enterprises. The Act demonstrates the Federal Government's commitment to supporting digital entrepreneurship while introducing clearer compliance expectations for startup governance. Startups that adhere to regulatory requirements tend to experience higher success rates and sustained growth, while many others struggle or eventually fold due to the failure to demonstrate legal clarity, due diligence readiness, and strong compliance frameworks.

This article examines the major legal considerations Nigerian founders must prioritize from incorporation through scaling operations.

What qualifies as a Startup under Nigerian Law?

The first step for founders is to understand how Nigerian law defines a "startup". This is because eligibility as a startup determines compliance obligations, regulatory benefits, and access to incentives. According to Section 47 of the Nigeria Startup Act, 2022, a startup in Nigeria is a company that has been in existence for ten (10) years or less, has at least 51% Nigerian ownership, and is engaged in creating, developing, or adopting a digital product, service or process.

This definition is intentional. It ensures that the Act's protections and incentives apply specifically to innovation-driven enterprises whose core operations rely on technology. Traditional businesses such as restaurants, boutiques or manual service providers, even when formally registered, do not qualify under this statutory framework. Importantly, the Act requires qualifying companies to apply for and obtain a Startup Label, which entitles them to the incentives available under the law. Without this Label, a tech-enabled business may be operational but will not be considered a "startup" under the Act for the purpose of enjoying its benefits.

Some legal considerations every startup must note:

1. Choosing the appropriate Corporate Structure

Every startup begins with an idea, but the choice of business structure determines how that idea will operate, attract investment, allocate ownership, and manage liability. The Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 outlines the business entities legally recognized in Nigeria, including:

Sole Proprietorships Partnerships Limited Partnerships (LPs) Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) Private Companies Limited by Shares Private Companies Limited by Guarantee Private Unlimited Companies Public Companies Limited by Shares Public Companies Limited by Guarantee Public Unlimited Companies

For most startups especially those seeking growth capital or intending to attract institutional investors, the Private Company Limited by Shares (Ltd) is the most suitable and scalable structure. It offers:

Limited liability protection that shields founders' personal assets. Flexibility in admitting investors. The ability to issue shares, create different share classes, and implement vesting schedules. Control over the ownership of the company.

Sole proprietorships and general partnerships, though simpler and less costly to establish, provide minimal protection and are generally not suitable for technology-driven businesses aspiring to scale.

The choice of structure is therefore not merely an administrative decision and founders must make this choice carefully, ideally with legal advisory support.

2. Business Registration/Incorporation

A startup only gains legal recognition in Nigeria when it is duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in compliance with CAMA 2020. Incorporation provides the company with a distinct legal identity enabling it to enter contracts, secure investments, own assets, and access regulatory benefits.

Incorporation also separates the founders from the business entity, providing liability protection and ensuring that individual founders do not incur personal liabilities or enter into obligations on behalf of the company. For startups, this separation becomes critical when dealing with investment negotiations, applying for regulatory licenses or pursuing large-scale customer acquisition.

Proper incorporation also helps minimize internal conflicts. It formalizes shareholding arrangements, capital structure, voting rights and ownership distributions from the onset. These issues, when not documented early, often give rise to disputes when the startup becomes successful or when investors request clarity on corporate ownership.

3. Post-Incorporation Activities

Many startups incorporate properly but fail to consistently comply with post incorporation requirements leading to a weak governance structure over time. Under CAMA 2020, all companies are mandated to file:

Annual returns each year (within the first due 18 months after incorporation); Notice of any change in directors or shareholding; Updates to registered office address; Notice of increase of share capital and share allotment; Notice of persons with significant control; Resolutions on significant decisions etc.

These requirements are not optional. Non-compliance may result in the company being placed on an inactive status on the CAC portal, penalties and fines, difficulty opening or operating corporate accounts, delays in obtaining regulatory licenses, challenges during due diligence exercises and potential deregistration.

4. Applying as a "Startup Label"

The Startup Act establishes a formal recognition framework, known as the Startup Label, which eligible companies must obtain to enjoy the incentives provided under the Act. The labeling process involves documentation of incorporation, shareholding structure, business activities and innovation relevance. The benefits of the Startup Label include:

access to the Startup Investment Seed Fund, tax incentives and exemptions, participation in government-backed innovation programs, incentives for hiring skilled talent, accelerated regulatory support from agencies such as CBN, SEC, NITDA, FCCPC, access to training, capacity-building, and market development initiatives.

By securing the Startup Label early, a startup strategically positions itself to leverage national support frameworks and reduce regulatory friction as it scales.

5. Intellectual Property Protection

Intellectual property (IP) often forms the backbone of a startup's competitive advantage. Whether the innovation involves software, mobile applications, logistics models, proprietary algorithms, branding assets, or digital content platforms, effective IP protection ensures ownership and prevents unauthorized replication.

Trademarks: Brand names, logos, and slogans should be registered with the Trademarks, Patents and Designs Registry. Trademark protection prevents competing businesses from using identical or confusingly similar identifiers in commerce.

Patents and Designs: Where a startup has developed a unique technological process, software functionality, mechanical design, or invention, it may register a patent. Patents provide exclusive rights to exploit the invention for a fixed period.

Copyright: Software code, digital content, creative works, user interface layouts, and multimedia materials fall under copyright protection. Registration strengthens enforcement capabilities.

IP protection enhances valuation, increases investor confidence, and secures the long-term competitiveness of the startup.

6. Confidentiality and NDAs

Startups often engage developers, service providers, interns, and potential investors before full incorporation or market launch. These interactions often require disclosure of sensitive information like business models, strategies, user data, product roadmaps, or proprietary technology. A well-prepared Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) ensures that:

confidential information cannot be shared or misused; trade secrets remain protected; business discussions do not result in idea theft; IP rights remain clearly defined; the startup retains control over sensitive data.

NDAs should survive the termination of the relationship and clearly define what constitutes confidential information, the duration of confidentiality obligations and the consequences of breach.

7. Data Protection and Cybersecurity Compliance

The Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023 imposes strict governance requirements on organizations that collect or process personal data. Startups that qualify as Data Controllers or Processors of Major Importance must register with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and implement measures to safeguard data. Startups obligations include:

obtaining valid consent before data collection, conducting data protection impact assessments, filing annual data protection audit reports, ensuring secure storage, encryption, and access controls, maintaining a comprehensive privacy policy, ensuring lawful cross-border data transfers.

Failure to comply exposes a startup to regulatory penalties, litigation, reputational damage, and potential suspension of operations. This risk is particularly high in sectors such as fintech, healthtech, and edutech, where user data is central to service delivery.

8. Tax Obligations

Once registered, a startup receives a Tax Identification Number (TIN) from the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS). The company becomes subject to taxation, including: Company Income Tax (CIT), Value Added Tax (VAT), Withholding Tax, Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) for employees, Stamp Duties, and other applicable levies.

Beyond obligations, startups may benefit from tax incentives such as Pioneer Status Incentive, tax credits, innovation-driven tax exemptions under the Startup Act, research and development incentives.

Proper tax compliance enhances corporate reputation and ensures that tax liabilities do not accumulate into significant financial burdens.

9. Sector-Specific Licensing and Compliance

Many Nigerian startups operate in regulated sectors that require special licensing. For example:

Fintech companies require licensing or regulatory sandbox approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Investment-tech platforms may fall under the regulatory oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Healthtech applications handling medical data may require compliance with health sector regulations. Logistics and mobility platforms may require certain transport permits. Consumer-facing platforms must comply with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA).

Operating without the necessary licenses can attract fines, enforced shutdowns, or criminal liability, depending on the sector.

10. Foreign Investment Regulations

Many startups seek foreign capital, talent, or partnerships. To operate legally under Nigerian law, all foreign investments must be obtained through a Certificate of Capital Importation (CCI) issued by a licensed Nigerian bank. This certificate entitles the investor to repatriate dividends, transfer capital out of Nigeria and benefit from legal protections under the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act.

Startups must also comply with Business Permit and Expatriate Quota requirements when hiring foreign directors or employees. These ensure that foreign participation is properly regulated and recorded.

11. Employment Law

Human capital is an integral part of startup growth. As companies scale, they must align employment practices with Nigerian labour laws, including the Labour Act 2004, Pension Reform Act 2014, National Housing Fund Act 1992 and other employment regulations. Their key obligations include:

issuing written employment contracts, implementing pension deductions and remittances, providing health insurance coverage, ensuring safe working conditions, respecting termination and redundancy procedures.

Non-compliance can lead to employee lawsuits, penalties, reputational damage and operational disruption.

12. Ownership Structure

Equity distribution is one of the most sensitive aspects of startup formation usually outlined in the Founders' Agreement. A robust Founders' Agreement clearly delineates the roles and responsibilities of each founder. This includes defining key decision-makers, the division of labour and areas of expertise. It should outline the initial equity split among co-founders and detail how equity will be earned over time. Factors such as time commitment, contributions and milestones achieved must be factored in to ensure fairness and motivation for all parties.

Poorly drafted Founders' Agreement often lead to disputes, dilution conflicts and founder exits during critical growth phases. To mitigate these risks, a Founders' Agreement should clearly address equity distribution, vesting schedules, cliff periods, decision making processes, ownership and usage of Intellectual Property and exit rights etc.

13. Employee Stock Options

For startups seeking to attract investment or motivate employees, share structure becomes crucial. Many companies issue shares, convertible debt instruments, Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) when they are not yet able to offer competitive salaries. These instruments create flexibility in ownership allocation, help preserve founder control during early funding rounds and help attract and retain employees.

14. Contract Management and Corporate Governance Framework

As a startup matures, it will increasingly enter contractual relationships with vendors, customers, partners, developers, employees, and investors. Founders must establish a structured system for:

service agreements, partnership agreements, Non-Disclosure agreements, Employment contracts, board resolutions, minutes of board meetings, maintenance of statutory books.

15. Preparing for Investment: Due Diligence and Exit Strategy

Investment is a significant milestone for any startup, but it introduces a new layer of governance expectations. Investors typically conduct due diligence on:

incorporation documents, intellectual property ownership, financial statements, employee contracts, founder agreements, regulatory compliance, privacy and cybersecurity compliance, disputes and litigation history.

A startup that maintains proper documentation increases its chances of securing investment and negotiating favorable terms.

Conclusion

Building a successful startup in Nigeria requires far more than passion or innovation. The legal and regulatory environment is complex, and compliance plays a critical role in sustainability, scalability, and investor readiness. A strong legal foundation will protect the startup from unnecessary financial burdens and folding up.

Founders who prioritize legal structure from the onset not only protect their companies from potential risks but also enhance credibility, attract quality investors, and position their startups for long-term growth.

References:

Nigerian Startup Act 2023 Nigerian Data Protection Act 2022 Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (as amended)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.