6 Normal Business Practices That Are Actually Illegal (And Could Cost You Everything)

Most business owners do not wake up intending to break the law. They're focused on sales targets, payroll, customer growth, and increasing brand visibility. In the middle of building and scaling a business in Nigeria's tough climate, it is easy to let legal compliance take a backseat.

But remember, ignorance of the law is not an excuse. What seems "normal" can leave you vulnerable to lawsuits, regulatory fines, reputational damage, and even criminal liability. Let's examine six common practices that many business owners mistakenly believe are legal, but are not.

1. Firing Staff without Following the Employment Letter

You hired them, so you can let them go anytime, right? Not exactly. An employment letter is more than just a formality; it's a binding contract. If it specifies notice periods, disciplinary procedures, or termination processes, you're legally required to adhere to them. Ignoring these details can lead to:

Wrongful termination claims

Court-ordered compensation

Reinstatement orders

Reputational damage

2. Having a "No Refund" Policy

Many businesses proudly announce, "No refunds after payment." However, under Nigerian consumer protection laws enforced by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), strict no-refund policies can be illegal, especially if goods are defective or services aren't delivered as promised. In this case, consumer rights cannot be waived. A rigid refund policy might expose you to:

Regulatory penalties

Customer complaints

Public backlash against your brand

3. Posting a Customer's Face and Review Without Consent

You receive an excellent review from a happy customer and share it along with their photo. While it's a great marketing move, be cautious, it can have legal consequences. Using someone's image or testimonial without explicit consent may violate privacy and data protection laws. Consent must be clear, not assumed. In today's digital world, one unhappy customer can turn that marketing win into a viral crisis.

4. Sharing Customer Data with Third Parties

Customer information like emails, phone numbers, and purchase behavior is confidential. Sharing this data with third-party vendors, advertisers, or partners without proper consent can violate the Nigeria Data Protection Act. Such breaches can lead to:

Hefty administrative fines

Regulatory investigations

Loss of consumer trust

Data is a valuable asset, but mishandled data can quickly turn into a liability.

5. Running a Business Without Registration

"I am just testing the waters," "It is just an online business," or "It is just a small business", these phrases might downplay the seriousness of your business, but operating without proper registration violates the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) requirements. Beyond legality, unregistered businesses often:

Can't enforce contracts effectively

Struggle to secure funding

Face tax complications

Risk shutdowns

6. Copying Another Brand's Logo

Taking inspiration from another design is one thing, but if your logo closely resembles a trademarked brand, you might be infringing on their intellectual property rights. This kind of trademark infringement can lead to:

Forced rebranding

Financial damages

Seizure of materials

Loss of goodwill

The Cost of Illegal Decisions

The biggest danger often is not wilful wrongdoing; it is making assumptions. Many business owners only engage lawyers when a crisis arises. However, compliance is significantly cheaper than litigation, and prevention is always more effective than damage control. Establishing a robust legal structure is not a burden; it is the foundation for sustainable growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.