Between Rubber Stamps And Desk Drawers: Charting The Correct Line For Uganda Registration Services Bureau

Two recent High Court judgments present Uganda Registration Services Bureau ("URSB") with a stark choice and a clear path forward. In Mayambala v URSB, the court castigated the URSB for regulatory overreach: imposing requirements not grounded in law, but in the personal preference of individual officers (see our previous article here on Mayambala v URSB). In John Mayombo v Kiminta, the court condemned URSB for the opposite failing, acting as a rubber stamp and registering documents without sufficient scrutiny. Overreach or abdication? The URSB has now been found wanting on both counts. These judgments, taken together, chart the correct line: URSB must do precisely what the law requires, no more, and no less.

The perils of overreach

In Mayambala, the registrar rejected a board resolution approving a share transfer and insisted on a special resolution, even though the company's articles of association provided for approval by the board of directors. URSB attempted to justify this by arguing that articles of association are mere guiding models that do not bind the registrar, an argument Justice Wamala firmly rejected. His Lordship emphasised that articles of association constitute a company's constitution, defining internal rules for management, members' rights, meetings and governance.

The court further rejected URSB's contention that insisting on a special resolution over a board resolution does no harm. Justice Wamala ruled that whilst such a view might make common sense, it is legally incorrect, problematic and capable of occasioning an absurdity. The essential principle emerging from this judgment is clear: a regulator's decision must be guided first and foremost by the law, and regulators have no power to make additional requirements not found therein.

The dangers of abdication

The Mayombo judgment presents the converse danger. There, a transfer form purporting to transfer shares from a deceased person was registered despite glaring deficiencies. The form was executed nearly ten months after the death of the shareholder, and critically and inevitably, lacked the transferor's signature as required by the company's Articles of Association and the Companies Act.

The court found that URSB's own witness admitted during cross-examination that the document was incomplete and improper because the signature of the transferor was merely a typed name rather than a physical execution and that the proper procedure should have been a transmission of shares to the deceased's personal representative. This stark inconsistency was sufficient to put any reasonable Registrar on notice of a potential forgery or unauthorised transaction. The court held that by failing to exercise its statutory powers to require further information, the Registrar bypassed the safeguards intended to prevent fraud.

The statutory framework provides the answer

Both judgments, properly understood, are not in conflict, but rather complementary. They define the proper boundaries or, if we may borrow the historical phrase, "the correct line", of URSB's role by reference to existing law. The URSB's duty is anchored in the Companies Act, which requires it to maintain the integrity and accuracy of the Register of Companies. The Companies (Powers of the Registrar) Regulations further clarify this duty, prescribing mandatory verification steps and granting power to refuse registration if a document is incomplete, inaccurate or erroneous.

The answer, then, lies not in excessive caution that morphs into the imposition of extra-legal requirements, nor in passive rubber-stamping that ignores patent deficiencies. URSB must do precisely what the law requires, no more, and no less.

Can URSB act as counsel?

So, in this narrow path that we insist URSB must walk, is there latitude for URSB to act as counsel? Say parties execute their own documents and present them to URSB for registration, and upon examination, URSB finds the documents defective, should URSB then advise the parties directly on the proper documents or should URSB send the parties to seek counsel?

This is not just a question for URSB but also for other registration and regulatory authorities such as the Lands Registry and the Uganda Revenue Authority.

What would be the recourse if URSB were to give wrong advice and then act on it?

Practical guidance for URSB

Drawing from these judgments, we humbly recommend the following principles should guide URSB's approach:

First, when examining documents for registration, URSB should verify compliance with the specific requirements of the Companies Act and a company's articles of association but should not impose additional requirements not found in these instruments.

Second, where documents are facially-defective, lacking required signatures, containing obvious inconsistencies, or otherwise incomplete, URSB should exercise its statutory powers to require further information or to refuse registration.

Third, where URSB rejects a document, it must provide written reasons anchored in specific legal provisions, not mere preferences or unexplained discretion.

Fourth, URSB should maintain awareness that signatures and other identifying information on prior registered documents may serve as reference points for verifying subsequent submissions.

Fifth, where transactions raise questions of illegality, the proper course is to decline to register them and to direct parties to seek legal advice or judicial determination, not to propose creative workarounds that may compound the original defect.

Conclusion

The role of URSB is neither to act as an obstacle course for legitimate commercial transactions nor to serve as a passive conduit for illegality, nor as counsel. As custodian of corporate records, it owes a duty of care to shareholders to ensure their constitutionally protected property is not alienated through patently illegal instruments. Equally, it must respect the autonomy of companies to govern themselves according to their own constitutions and the law as written.

The era of desk drawer regulations, where practitioners must navigate between what the law says and what the registrar insists upon, must end. But so too must the era of mechanical processing that ignores red flags visible to any reasonable examiner. URSB should ground its positions firmly in law, exercise its statutory powers to reject defective documents, and provide clear written reasons when it does so. This correct line, vigilance within legal bounds, is what the law demands and what practitioners and their clients deserve.

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