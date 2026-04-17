A Step-by-step Guide To Getting The Most Out Of Your International Structure

Sovereign began in Gibraltar in 1987 and has since grown into one of the largest independent corporate and trust service providers in the world. We currently manage over 20,000 clients that include companies, entrepreneurs, private investors or high net worth individuals and their families – and have assets under administration in excess of US$10 billion.

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Establishing an offshore corporate or wealth management structure is an extremely attractive proposition. Businesses and families develop international structures involving companies and trusts to facilitate cross-border trade and investment, to hold overseas assets, to manage succession planning, to access stable banking environments and hard currencies, or to benefit from favourable treaty networks.

But all too often individuals and businesses do not fully realise the potential value of their offshore structures. They are established to solve an immediate need and then left largely unattended. As a result, opportunities to enhance efficiency, improve governance, strengthen asset protection or adapt to changing events or conditions can be missed.

An international structure should be viewed as a dynamic framework that evolves alongside the client’s business, investments and family circumstances. At each stage of its lifecycle – from formation and operation, through to reorganisation or closure – there are opportunities to improve the benefits it can provide. It must also be capable of adapting to changes in legislation and regulation in the countries where the business operates or where the principal and other family members choose to reside.

1. The Formation Stage – building the right foundation

The formation stage is one of the most critical phases in the life of any offshore structure. The decisions taken at this point will often determine its long-term success and effectiveness.

Anyone considering the establishment of an international structure – whether a Company, Trust, Foundation, Retirement Plan or Special Licence Entity – will need to select the right structuring partner. A Trust and Corporate Service Provider (TCSP) should not simply be an administrative provider, it should also serve as a strategic advisor. Key considerations when selecting a TSCP should include:

Jurisdictional expertise and regulatory standing.

Experience and track record in administering international structures.

Accessibility and quality of client services.

Independence to operate without constraints, conflicts of interest or incentives.

Breadth of professional networks and capabilities.

Equally important is the careful structuring of the governance documentation at the outset. One area where many structures fall short is the Shareholders’ Agreement. A well-drafted Shareholders’ Agreement should go beyond basic administrative provisions. It should consider potential future scenarios, such as:

Shareholder disputes.

Death or incapacity of a principal.

Succession issues.

Exit or buyout mechanisms.

Deadlock resolution.

Protection against hostile actions or competing interests.

It may be uncomfortable to consider worst-case scenarios during formation, but anticipating potential challenges at the outset will allow the structure to withstand future pressures. In our experience, disputes are far more common in structures where governance documents were treated as a formality rather than a carefully considered framework.

2. The Operational Stage – ensuring the structure continues to deliver value

Once a structure has been established and begins operating for its intended purpose, the focus should shift to ongoing engagement and strategic oversight.

Each structure is initially created with a clear purpose. For operating companies, this is typically reflected in the business plan and in the Articles of Association, which define a company’s internal rules, governing structure and purpose. For family or discretionary trusts, the objectives are generally captured in the Letter (or Memorandum) of Wishes, a confidential document outlining the settlor’s beneficiary, investment and distribution preferences to guide the trustees.

However, circumstances rarely remain static. Markets evolve, regulations change, currencies fluctuate, and family dynamics shift. A structure that was optimal at inception may require adjustments to remain effective or compliant. For this reason, continuous dialogue between clients and their management company or trustee is essential. Regular engagement ensures that potential risks can be mitigated early and that opportunities are identified as they arise.

At Sovereign, we place significant emphasis on maintaining close relationships with our clients. This includes not just formal interactions such as Board Meetings and Quarterly Reviews, but also ongoing informal engagements. Modern technology has made it so much easier to stay engaged with our clients and obtain real-time feedback on pain points, need for guidance, indications of future intentions or potential new opportunities. These interactions allow us to understand evolving client objectives and provide timely advice.

During the operational phase, a proactive TCSP should continuously look for ways to enhance the effectiveness of the structure. In our experience at Sovereign Trust (Mauritius), we frequently add value in the following areas.

• Professional introductions

Clients can sometimes require specialist expertise across multiple disciplines. Where services fall outside our direct scope, we can introduce clients to trusted professional partners (or provide a panel of options for consideration), including:

Tax advisors.

Specialist legal counsel.

Audit and accounting firms.

Banks and financial institutions.

Insurance and risk management specialists.

Property advisors and developers.

Recruitment consultants.

Access to a strong professional network can significantly enhance the functionality and efficiency of a client’s structure.

• Structural ‘health checks’

Periodic reviews of a structure often reveal opportunities for improvement. Changes in a client’s residency, regulatory developments or evolving business activities may make it advantageous to refine the structure. In certain circumstances, we have recommended:

Restructuring ownership arrangements.

Adding additional entities to the structure.

Redomiciling a company or transferring a trust to a different jurisdiction.

Such adjustments help ensure that the structure continues to meet the client’s needs while remaining compliant with international regulatory standards.

• Cashflow Management and Trade Finance

Many of our clients operate trading businesses that involve cross-border transactions and extended payment terms, which can create a significant timing gap between shipping and payment. Through our banking relationships, we have assisted clients in accessing various trade finance solutions, including:

Letters of Credit.

Import Financing.

Supplier Credit Facilities.

These instruments help businesses to manage their working capital more efficiently and support continued growth.

• Optimising Treasury Management

It is not uncommon for offshore companies to maintain significant cash balances in non-interest-bearing accounts. By understanding the operational cashflow requirements of the business, we can help clients structure treasury solutions that improve returns on surplus funds, including:

Fixed deposit placements.

Liquidity management strategies.

Introductions to alternative banking solutions.

In many cases, we have been able to negotiate improved terms with financial institutions.

• Enhancing economic substance

International regulatory standards increasingly emphasise economic substance and genuine business activity in the jurisdiction of incorporation. In Mauritius, for example, many of our clients have chosen to strengthen their presence by:

Relocating to the island.

Obtaining residence or occupation permits.

Becoming directors of their Mauritian companies.

Establishing physical offices and operational teams

We are often involved in facilitating these relocations and assisting clients in developing a genuine operational presence that supports both regulatory compliance and business growth.

• Expanding services as needs evolve

Over time, clients’ requirements often expand beyond the original purpose of the structure. In many cases, clients are not initially aware that additional in-house services can be integrated into their existing arrangements, including:

Payroll and HR advisory services.

Intellectual property and trademark protection.

Pension and retirement planning structures.

Bank account introductions.

Immigration and residency programmes.

Aviation and marine ownership structuring.

By maintaining an ongoing advisory relationship, these additional opportunities can be identified and implemented efficiently.

3. The Wind-Up or Transition Stage – planning the next chapter

Like any business arrangement, offshore structures have a natural lifecycle. Some are established for a specific project or transaction, while others remain in place for many years as part of a broader business or wealth management strategy.

Even discretionary trusts – which are typically multi-generational structures – can outlive their original purpose. This may occur, for example, if family members relocate to jurisdictions that do not recognise the trust concept or where different tax considerations apply.

When a structure reaches the end of its useful life, careful planning remains essential. Rather than simply closing an entity, clients should consider how best to redeploy the capital or assets that it holds.

In many cases, we assist clients with transitioning their wealth into alternative structures, such as:

Personal pension or retirement plans.

Investment portfolios.

Life assurance bonds.

Residency or citizenship planning strategies.

For entrepreneurs approaching retirement, this stage often coincides with a broader lifestyle transition. Many clients choose to retire in a different jurisdiction to where they built their business, and international structuring can play a key role in facilitating this move efficiently and securely.

Conclusion

Establishing an international structure is only the beginning. To fully realise and maintain the benefits it can provide, clients must view the structure as an evolving tool that adapts to changing business, financial and family circumstances.

Ultimately, the most successful structures are those supported by long-term partnerships between clients and trusted service providers who understand their objectives and are fully engaged with on protecting and growing their interests.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.