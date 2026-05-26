South Africa’s Rail Revolution: The Draft National Rail Master Plan

This comprehensive legal update from ENS Africa covers critical developments across multiple practice areas, from South Africa's Draft National Rail Master Plan and new SAHPRA guidelines for medicine naming...

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The Department of Transport has released the Draft National Rail Master Plan (“the Draft Plan”) for public comment: A milestone for South Africa’s struggling rail network. Comments close on 22 July 2026 and must be submitted via this link.

What does the Draft Plan cover?

The Draft Plan is ambitious: a long-term vision with clear objectives, spatially prioritised network interventions, a funding framework and a phased implementation roadmap stretching to 2050.

Key priorities include revitalising freight rail (aligned with the 2023 Freight Logistics Roadmap), positioning rail as the backbone of public rapid transit and re-evaluating long-distance passenger services. The Plan defines roles for Transnet, PRASA, Gautrain and local authorities, with a clear push for private sector participation .

The target: a transformed rail system by 2050 through infrastructure investment, network rationalisation and alignment with South Africa’s economic and logistic needs.

Rolling stock: New rules for entry and operation

A new Rolling Stock Statement establishes mandatory requirements for entry, operation, redeployment, removal and renewal of rolling stock. In an open-access environment, this guides Train Operating Companies, rolling stock owners, leasing companies and manufacturers on equitable access, interoperability and fleet investment.

Train Service Statement

All train movements must form part of an Integrated Train Plan, no exceptions. Performance will be measured through KPIs covering on-time performance, safety and capacity utilisation. The Plan also signals a shift towards the European Train Control System to optimise capacity and reduce headways.

Digital platforms, skills and funding

Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager will develop a centralised digital platform and knowledge repository. Data standards will be defined, and information shared among key stakeholders including the Department of Transport, Transnet and PRASA. The Plan also targets sector-wide skills shortages through a National Rail Skills Development Framework and introduces a four-pillar funding model grounded in transparent cost allocation and sustainable financing.

The importance of the Draft Plan

South Africa’s rail network is in crisis, deteriorating infrastructure, capacity constraints and freight bleeding to road transport. This Plan offers a comprehensive blueprint for recovery and modernisation.

Freight operators, passenger providers, rolling stock manufacturers, investors and government entities should engage early. The consultation window is your opportunity to shape a Plan that reflects practical needs and commercial realities.

With open access, private sector participation, and transparent governance at its core, the Draft Plan signals a fundamental shift in how rail services will be delivered. Early engagement will help operators and rail stakeholders navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and capitalise on the opportunities ahead.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.