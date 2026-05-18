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18 May 2026

Webinar Recording Now Available: Women In Business 2026 – The Value Of Visibility (Video)

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SNG Grant Thornton

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SNG Grant Thornton is the South African member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd. We have progressed expeditiously in every aspect since our establishment in 1985. We are an indigenous mid-tier assurance, tax and advisory firm with offices in South Africa and Eswatini.
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This session explores the progress made in advancing women into leadership roles — and why sustaining momentum remains essential. Although representation has grown in many regions, global figures show a slight decline in senior‑management roles, reminding us that progress is not always linear.
South Africa Corporate/Commercial Law
SNG Grant Thornton
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Missed our live webinar? Watch the full discussion as we unpack key insights from the Women in Business 2026: The Value of Visibility report.

This session explores the progress made in advancing women into leadership roles — and why sustaining momentum remains essential. Although representation has grown in many regions, global figures show a slight decline in senior‑management roles, reminding us that progress is not always linear.

We unpack the next crucial shift: moving from visibility to influence. The conversation covers leadership pipelines, succession planning, workplace culture, and the importance of psychological safety in enabling women to lead and thrive.

Featuring perspectives from SNG Grant Thornton and Grant Thornton Botswana, the webinar brings a regional African lens to global trends.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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