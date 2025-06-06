ARTICLE
6 June 2025

Evaluating Where To Structure Your International Business? Here Are 5 Compelling Reasons To Set Up A Global Business Company (GBC) In Mauritius Compared To Other Jurisdictions

AF
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd

Contributor

AXIS Fiduciary Ltd logo
Axis Fiduciary Ltd (“Axis”) is a specialist service provider offering a full spectrum of corporate, fiduciary and fund services to a diversified client base. We set up companies, trusts, funds, foundations, partnerships and other legal entities and provide the necessary fiduciary, corporate, secretarial, administration, accounting, tax and other ancillary and support services. Axis is licensed by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius as a Management Company. We also has a presence in Seychelles
Explore Firm Details
GBCs benefit from an 80% tax exemption on specified foreign income, reducing the effective tax rate to just 3%–3.4%—enabling smart and efficient tax planning.
Mauritius Corporate/Commercial Law
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
  • Access to Partial Exemption Regime and actual tax regime.
    GBCs benefit from an 80% tax exemption on specified foreign income, reducing the effective tax rate to just 3%–3.4%—enabling smart and efficient tax planning. The actual tax regime, provides that Mauritius offers a tax credit on foreign taxes paid on foreign-sourced income, ensuring that if the tax paid on such income exceeds 17%, the Global Business Company (GBC) is exempt from paying any tax in Mauritius.
  • Global Tax Residency Status
    GBCs are considered tax residents of Mauritius, allowing access to the country's extensive Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) network for enhanced cross-border tax efficiency.
  • Robust Substance Requirements
    Mauritius enforces robust substance rules in line with OECD standards, strengthening the credibility of GBCs on the international stage.
  • Efficient Setup and Administration
    Mauritius offers a streamlined regulatory environment with aligned setup, operational, and compliance costs—making GBCs easy to establish and manage compared to other International Financial Centres (IFCs).
  • No Capital Gains and Withholding Taxes
    Mauritius provides full exemptions from capital gains tax and withholding taxes on dividends, interest, and royalties—delivering a highly attractive fiscal environment.

Mauritius offers the right mix of reliability, efficiency, and cost competitiveness for your international business structure.

1634594.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More