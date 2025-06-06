Evaluating Where To Structure Your International Business? Here Are 5 Compelling Reasons To Set Up A Global Business Company (GBC) In Mauritius Compared To Other Jurisdictions

Access to Partial Exemption Regime and actual tax regime.

GBCs benefit from an 80% tax exemption on specified foreign income, reducing the effective tax rate to just 3%–3.4%—enabling smart and efficient tax planning. The actual tax regime, provides that Mauritius offers a tax credit on foreign taxes paid on foreign-sourced income, ensuring that if the tax paid on such income exceeds 17%, the Global Business Company (GBC) is exempt from paying any tax in Mauritius.

Global Tax Residency Status

GBCs are considered tax residents of Mauritius, allowing access to the country's extensive Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) network for enhanced cross-border tax efficiency.

Robust Substance Requirements

Mauritius enforces robust substance rules in line with OECD standards, strengthening the credibility of GBCs on the international stage.

Efficient Setup and Administration

Mauritius offers a streamlined regulatory environment with aligned setup, operational, and compliance costs—making GBCs easy to establish and manage compared to other International Financial Centres (IFCs).

No Capital Gains and Withholding Taxes

Mauritius provides full exemptions from capital gains tax and withholding taxes on dividends, interest, and royalties—delivering a highly attractive fiscal environment.

Mauritius offers the right mix of reliability, efficiency, and cost competitiveness for your international business structure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.