Global And African M&A Outlook 2025: Quality Over Quantity

In 2024 and early 2025, global and African M&A activity reflected a clear trend: quality over quantity. While the number of deals declined, the total value of transactions rose, pointing to a focus on high-value, strategic investments.

Global Trends

Fewer but larger deals are being made, particularly in the US, where deals over USD 100 million surged.

Key drivers include increased infrastructure investment, especially in AI, data centres, and smart technologies.

AI is influencing acquisition strategies, as companies look to enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

Private equity remains a major player, with significant dry powder and pressure to exit long-held assets.

Uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions, tariffs, and high interest rates may impact deal volumes but not halt activity.

Africa-Specific Trends

Africa mirrored the global pattern with lower deal volume but higher deal value in 2024.

South Africa led with over 60% of deal value, followed by Nigeria and East Africa, where early-stage tech deals stood out.

Financial services (30% of all transactions), consumer services, and digital infrastructure are key growth sectors.

AI and tech-related M&A gained momentum and are expected to continue shaping the deal landscape.

Looking Ahead

Through the second half of 2025 and into 2026, M&A will be driven by:

Strategic, sector-focused deals

Investment in digital infrastructure and technology

A renewed role for private equity

Despite economic and policy headwinds, dealmaking will remain resilient, with long-term value creation, resilience, and digital transformation at the forefront.

Click hereto download and read the full article.

Contributors Humphrey Ngari – Associate Nabila Mohamed – Trainee Lawyer

