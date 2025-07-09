Global And African M&A Outlook 2025: Quality Over Quantity

In 2024 and early 2025, global and African M&A activity reflected a clear trend: quality over quantity. While the number of deals declined, the total value of transactions rose, pointing to a focus on high-value, strategic investments.
Global Trends
- Fewer but larger deals are being made, particularly in the US, where deals over USD 100 million surged.
- Key drivers include increased infrastructure investment, especially in AI, data centres, and smart technologies.
- AI is influencing acquisition strategies, as companies look to enhance efficiency and competitiveness.
- Private equity remains a major player, with significant dry powder and pressure to exit long-held assets.
- Uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions, tariffs, and high interest rates may impact deal volumes but not halt activity.
Africa-Specific Trends
- Africa mirrored the global pattern with lower deal volume but higher deal value in 2024.
- South Africa led with over 60% of deal value, followed by Nigeria and East Africa, where early-stage tech deals stood out.
- Financial services (30% of all transactions), consumer services, and digital infrastructure are key growth sectors.
- AI and tech-related M&A gained momentum and are expected to continue shaping the deal landscape.
Looking Ahead
Through the second half of 2025 and into 2026, M&A will be driven by:
- Strategic, sector-focused deals
- Investment in digital infrastructure and technology
- A renewed role for private equity
Despite economic and policy headwinds, dealmaking will remain resilient, with long-term value creation, resilience, and digital transformation at the forefront.
Click hereto download and read the full article.
Contributors
- Humphrey Ngari – Associate
- Nabila Mohamed – Trainee Lawyer
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.