Locking In Certainty: Why Sophisticated Creditors Prefer Guarantees Over Suretyships

Credit heads and in-house counsel often default to “surety/guarantee” language in facility letters, assuming the two offer equal comfort. They do not. In high-value corporate lending and trade credit, insisting on a stand-alone guarantee – rather than an accessory suretyship – gives the creditor tighter control, faster recovery, and stronger balance-sheet optics. Here's why your security package should start with guarantees.

Independence Equals Insolvency Immunity

Feature Surety Guarantee Link to principal debt Accessory: rises and falls with the debtor Autonomous: survives liquidation, deregistration, or business-rescue moratoria Defences available Mirrors every defence the debtor can raise Limited to fraud or non-compliance with demand formalities

If the borrower enters business rescue or liquidation, a creditor holding only suretyships is forced into the same procedural queue as everyone else. A guarantor, by contrast, remains fully liable on first demand – keeping your recovery timeline in your hands, not the practitioner's.

Speed of Enforcement – Cash-Flow Certainty

• On-demand (also called “callable”) guarantees require no prior judgment or exhaustive proof of default.

• Courts treat them like documentary credits: if the formal demand meets the wording, the guarantor must pay – often within days.

• Suretyships usually trigger litigation before execution, delaying recovery and raising legal costs.

Board-level benefit: Predictable enforcement windows improve cash-flow modelling and reduce provisioning for doubtful debts.

Clean Disclosure and Covenant Hygiene

Large corporates increasingly report contingent liabilities under IFRS. Guarantees, being independent, can be quantified and ring-fenced; suretyships, with their derivative nature, create “grey” exposures tied to another entity's financial health. Clearer disclosure:

• Strengthens lender confidence in group financials.

• Reduces covenant complexity in syndicated borrowing bases.

• Facilitates securitisation or asset-backed funding that demands granular collateral mapping.

Negotiation Leverage with Counterparties

When you deliver an autonomous guarantee:

• Suppliers may extend longer terms or higher limits.

• Financiers can price facilities more competitively, recognising the lower enforcement risk.

• Joint-venture partners perceive the commitment as skin-in-the-game, easing transaction friction.

5 Practical Drafting Tips for Credit Teams

1. Label isn't enough—substance rules. Ensure the clauses state an “independent, primary, unconditional obligation” payable “notwithstanding any defence” of the debtor. 2. Include a “pay now, argue later” mechanic. Limit the guarantor's right to raise disputes before payment. 3. Cap exposure, set expiry. A well-defined maximum liability or sunset date keeps risk committees comfortable without weakening effectiveness. 4. Mind regulatory caps. Banks and specialised lenders must align guarantee wording with the Banks Act and SARB prudential requirements. 5. Keep the surety – just in case. A twin-track package (guarantee plus suretyship) provides belt-and-braces coverage, especially where multiple jurisdictions are involved.

Case Snapshot: Godrich Flour Mills v Swart (1988)

Flemming J's celebrated “two fishing lines” metaphor still guides courts: a surety links itself to the same line as the debtor; if that line snaps, both fish swim free. A guarantee gives the creditor a second, stronger line – precisely the resilience modern treasury policies demand.

The Strategic Take-Away

For high-value, cross-border, or time-sensitive exposures, guarantees offer creditors:

• Insolvency-remote protection

• Accelerated cash recovery

• Cleaner accounting treatment

• Commercial leverage in pricing and supply chains

In short, a guarantee converts hope of repayment into a legally enforceable certainty – a critical distinction in an era of tight margins and heightened counterparty risk.

