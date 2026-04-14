Pausing An Execution To Protect Your Business Operations

When a business faces execution proceedings, the risk is more than the loss of assets. An unchallenged attachment or sale can disrupt operations...

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When a business faces execution proceedings, the risk is more than the loss of assets. An unchallenged attachment or sale can disrupt operations, damage supply chains and undermine commercial relationships. South African law provides businesses with a mechanism to pause execution and prevent immediate harm, provided they act swiftly and meet the legal thresholds. Rule 45A of the Uniform Rules of Court is central to this protection.

What is a Stay of Execution?

A Stay of Execution is a court order that temporarily suspends the sheriff’s power to attach or sell a debtor’s property. For businesses, it is the most effective tool to halt imminent operational disruption. The process begins with an urgent court application brought in terms of Rule 45A, requesting the suspension of the existing writ of execution.

Once the application is issued, it must be promptly served on the judgment creditor’s attorney and the sheriff. The purpose is to notify all parties that the business is seeking judicial intervention to prevent prejudice while the underlying dispute or defence is considered.

When should a business seek a Rule 45A stay?

A stay becomes necessary where immediate execution will cause irreparable operational harm or where the underlying causa for the writ is genuinely disputed. The law does not require the business to prove its entire defence upfront. Instead, the applicant must show:

• A well-grounded apprehension that execution is already under way or imminent at the instance of the creditor; and

• That irreparable harm will occur if the execution proceeds before the court has resolved the underlying issue.

Irreparable harm often arises where assets essential to operations are at risk of removal or where an execution may undermine the business’s ability to continue trading.

Although a stay of execution shares similarities with an interim interdict, the enquiry is narrower. The court is not concerned with the merits of the dispute but with preventing injustice. Real and substantial justice must justify the suspension.

The court will assess whether the causa underlying the writ is in dispute and whether allowing execution to continue would create prejudice that cannot be reversed. Where there is a possibility that the underlying obligation may fall away, such as where payment, set-off, novation, or a valid tender is alleged, harm is considered irreparable.

Setting aside a writ

In addition to pausing execution, a business may apply to set aside the writ itself. A writ may be set aside on several grounds, including:

• Non-compliance with the original judgment

• Errors regarding the parties named

• Amounts that cannot be determined without resolving further legal questions

• Satisfaction or extinguishing of the debt before judgment

• A judgment that has been overturned

• Material defects in the attachment process

• A causa that has fallen away or a creditor acting without proper standing

Where a writ has been issued for an amount exceeding what is owed, the court will generally amend the writ rather than set it aside entirely, provided no substantial prejudice results.

Execution can place businesses under immediate threat. Rule 45A gives companies a vital opportunity to pause the process, protect essential assets and ensure that disputes are properly ventilated before irreversible harm occurs. Fast, well-prepared action is essential.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.