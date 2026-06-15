Namibia's Financial Services Regulatory Reset: Why Businesses Should Take Action

For years, Namibia's financial services industry has been preparing for a major regulatory overhaul. The overhaul is no longer on the horizon - it is here. On 30 April 2026, the Minister of Finance brought two landmark pieces of legislation into operation: the Financial Institutions and Markets Act, 2021 ("FIMA") and the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority Act, 2021 ("NAMFISA Act"). Together, these laws fundamentally change how Namibia's non-bank financial sector is regulated, and businesses that delay their response risk being caught off guard.

What has changed?

FIMA is the central law governing financial institutions, intermediaries and markets outside the banking sector. The NAMFISA Act establishes the legal foundation for NAMFISA, the regulator tasked with overseeing the sector. In simple terms, the rules of the game have changed, and the referee has been given significantly greater powers.

The range of businesses affected is broad. Insurers, reinsurers, brokers, investment managers, securities dealers, retirement funds, medical aid funds, friendly societies, collective investment schemes and a host of other regulated entities all fall within the scope of the new framework. For each of these, compliance is no longer something that can sit quietly in the background. It touches on how boards operate, how clients are treated, how documents are drafted, how outsourcing is managed and how a business demonstrates to the regulator that it is doing things properly.

Governance and individual accountability

One of the most significant shifts under the new regime is the emphasis on governance and personal responsibility. Under the previous framework, compliance was often treated as a departmental function. Under FIMA, accountability reaches further into the boardroom and across senior management.

The new fit and proper requirements apply not only to the regulated business itself, but also to its directors, board members, principal officers, trustees, auditors and other key individuals. All of these individuals must demonstrate competence, honesty, integrity, fairness, ethical conduct and financial soundness, and they must continue to meet these standards on an ongoing basis - not just at the point of initial registration. In practice, businesses need systems in place to assess and monitor the suitability of the people who lead and oversee them. A regulator asking questions will expect to see evidence, not assurances.

Treating clients fairly

The new laws also raise the bar for how businesses interact with their clients. Two standards in particular stand out.

First, there is a plain language requirement. Documents presented to clients, whether by the business itself, its employees or its agents, must be written in a way that is clear, informative and free of unexplained jargon. Abbreviations must be defined before they are used. The days of dense, impenetrable terms and conditions are, at least in principle, numbered.

Second, there is a fiduciary standard requiring businesses and their staff to act in the best interests of their clients and investors. The standard includes disclosing important information and managing conflicts of interest. For businesses that have historically taken a more relaxed approach to client communications and disclosures, meaningful changes to documentation and internal processes are likely to be required.

Operational compliance

Beyond governance and client conduct, there are a number of concrete operational requirements that businesses need to get right. These may seem administrative, but they are the kinds of obligations that can trip up even well-run organisations if they are not effectively managed.

For example, contributions owed to retirement funds, medical aid funds and friendly societies must now be paid in full and deposited into the relevant fund's account within seven calendar days of falling due. Regulatory fees are non-refundable, cash payments are generally not accepted, and overdue fees attract interest at 20% per annum. Financial intermediaries that need to renew their registration must submit their applications at least two months before the existing registration expires.

The requirements are binding obligations, not mere suggestions, and the penalties for non-compliance can be severe. For insurers, breaches of certain capital adequacy requirements can result in immediate penalties and ongoing monthly fines of N$25,000. For market participants, the maximum penalty that NAMFISA may impose on a self-regulatory organisation is N$5,000,000.

Transitional periods, but not indefinite ones

There are some transitional arrangements built into the new framework, but businesses should not treat them as an excuse to delay action.

Existing outsourcing arrangements, for instance, benefit from a 12-month transitional period during which businesses must review and update those arrangements to comply with the new outsourcing standard. Once the period expires, full compliance is expected immediately. Similarly, collective investment schemes that exceed prescribed investment limits, but would have been compliant under the old rules, have up to 12 months to bring their portfolios into line. The transitional windows are there to allow for an orderly transition, not to provide indefinite breathing room.

What should businesses do?

The practical steps are clear, even if implementing them will take effort.

First, every regulated business should identify which of the new standards and regulations apply to it. The supporting framework under FIMA is extensive, covering insurance, financial markets, retirement funds, friendly societies, medical aid funds and more. A general compliance checklist will not be enough- sector-specific obligations need to be understood and addressed.

Second, businesses should review their licences, registrations and governance structures. Board mandates, committee terms of reference and internal policies may need updating to reflect the new accountability requirements.

Third, all client-facing documents such as contracts, disclosures, terms and conditions and marketing materials should be reviewed against the plain language and fiduciary standards. If clients cannot understand what they are signing, the business is exposed.

Fourth, operational processes around fee payments, contribution deadlines and registration renewals need to be assessed and, where necessary, tightened.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, businesses need to ensure that evidence of compliance is readily available. The new regime is designed to be evidence-driven. When the regulator asks how a business has met its obligations, the answer will need to be documented, not improvised.

The bottom line

The commencement of FIMA and the NAMFISA Act is not a routine legal update. It marks a pivotal compliance moment for Namibia's financial services sector. Businesses that act early will be better positioned to navigate a more demanding supervisory environment. Those that wait may find that catching up under regulatory pressure is slower, more costly and more disruptive than preparing properly in advance. The framework is in force, and the time to act has arrived.