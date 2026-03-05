When Does A Business Rescue Practitioner Become Personally Liable For A Company's Debts?

In the realm of business rescue, where financially distressed companies are given an opportunity for rehabilitation, a critical question arises: when does the conduct of a business rescue practitioner cross the threshold from mere error or misjudgement into personal liability for the company's debts? The recent Supreme Court of Appeal judgement in Africa Agriculture and Trade Investment Fund v Vienings provides valuable guidance on this question, examining the distinction between negligence and gross negligence, and the circumstances in which a practitioner may be held personally accountable. This article explores the facts of the case, the relevant statutory framework, and the court's conclusions, offering essential insights for business rescue practitioners, creditors, professional indemnity insurers, and legal practitioners alike.

Facts of the Case

The case concerns Mr Francois Vienings, a business rescue practitioner appointed to Cape Concentrate (Pty) Ltd, a company that manufactured and sold tomato paste. Cape Concentrate sourced raw tomatoes from its sister company, Rumibyte (Pty) Ltd, which conducted tomato farming operations. When Rumibyte experienced difficulties in securing a continuous flow of tomatoes and was placed under business rescue, Cape Concentrate's business was also affected, causing it to suffer financial distress. Both companies were placed under business rescue with Mr Vienings appointed as their business rescue practitioner.

The business rescue proceedings of Cape Concentrate commenced on 16 May 2013. Mr Vienings thereafter engaged in negotiations with various potential funders to obtain capital for the companies. He became involved in establishing the Tyefu Community Farming Trust to procure funding from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and the Land Bank. He also held discussions with Humansdorp Cooperation Ltd (HDC), a local agricultural co-operative, which agreed to provide funding and facilities for farming operations.

The appellant, Africa Agriculture and Trade Investment Fund (AATIF), became involved around November 2013. AATIF conducted a due diligence on Cape Concentrate during February 2014, which included inspection of the factory and farming operations, assessment of staff, review of financial statements, and analysis of the financial model and cash flow. On 14 August 2014, AATIF and HDC concluded an Investment Partner Agreement, and four days later, on 18 August 2014, AATIF and Cape Concentrate concluded a Facility Agreement in terms of which AATIF undertook to loan US$8 million to Cape Concentrate for financing its tomato farming and processing operations.

HDC subsequently demanded that Cape Concentrate provide guarantees for its loan. Mr Vienings provided the guarantees to HDC. On 7 May 2015, HDC called up the demand guarantees for an amount of R22 268 848.85, which was paid from the loan granted by AATIF to Cape Concentrate. On 19 May 2015, Mr Vienings resigned as Cape Concentrate's business rescue practitioner and was replaced by Mr Daniel Terblanche. Approximately six months later, Mr Terblanche concluded that there were no reasonable prospects of rescuing Cape Concentrate, and the company was placed under liquidation.

On 11 June 2019, AATIF brought an application in the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court seeking an order declaring Mr Vienings personally liable for all the debts of Cape Concentrate due to AATIF, claiming an amount of R134 543 413.99. AATIF alleged that Mr Vienings had acted recklessly by not discontinuing the business rescue proceedings between August 2014 and January 2015, and by utilising the loan funds to pay HDC's guarantees. The High Court dismissed the application, and AATIF appealed to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Legal Framework

The legal framework for this case is governed by two statutory provisions: section 424(1) of the Companies Act 61 of 1973 ("the old Act") and section 140(3)(c)(ii) of the Companies Act 71 of 2008 ("the new Act").

Section 424(1) of the old Act, which continues to apply in respect of the winding up and liquidation of companies, provides that where the business of a company was carried on recklessly or with intent to defraud creditors, the court may declare any person who was knowingly a party to such conduct to be personally responsible, without any limitation of liability, for all or any of the debts or liabilities of the company.

Section 140(3)(c)(ii) of the new Act provides that a business rescue practitioner may be held liable in accordance with any relevant law for the consequences of any act or omission amounting to gross negligence in the exercise of the powers and performance of the functions of practitioner.

The court outlined the requirements for establishing personal liability under these provisions. In Ebrahim and Another v Airport Cold Storage (Pty) Ltd, the Supreme Court of Appeal explained that section 424 retracts the fundamental attribute of corporate personality when the level of mismanagement exceeds the merely inept or incompetent and becomes heedlessly gross or dishonest. The provision exacts a quid pro quo: for the benefit of immunity from liability for the company's debts, those running the corporation may not use its formal identity to incur obligations recklessly, grossly negligently or fraudulently. If they do, they risk being made personally liable.

The test for recklessness was described in Fourie NO and Another v Newton as having both objective and subjective elements. It is objective to the extent that the defendant's actions are measured against the standard of conduct of a notional reasonable person; accordingly, a defendant's honest but mistaken belief as to the prospects of payment is not determinative if a reasonable person in the same circumstances would not have held that belief. It is subjective to the extent that the notional person must be postulated as belonging to the same group or class as the defendant, moving in the same sphere and having the same knowledge or means of knowledge.

Importantly, the court in Fourie warned that in evaluating the conduct of directors or practitioners, courts should not be astute to stigmatise decisions made by businessmen as reckless simply because perceived entrepreneurial options did not in the event pan out. What is required is not the application of the exact science of hindsight, but a value judgement bearing in mind what was known or ought reasonably to have been known at the time the decisions were made.

In Philotex (Pty) Ltd and Others v Snyman and Others, the court emphasised that participation in business necessarily involves taking entrepreneurial risks, but section 424 only penalises the subjection of third parties to risk where it is grossly unreasonable. The court distinguished between conduct that is merely negligent and conduct that is grossly negligent: where there is some ground for thinking that creditors will be paid but a reasonable businessman would nonetheless refrain from running the risk because of circumstances creating a material but not high risk of non-payment, the director who runs that risk falls short of the reasonable standard and therefore trades negligently, but that departure could not fairly be described as gross. By contrast, where the reasonable businessman would realise that in all circumstances payment would not be made when due, incurring credit in that situation would be so plainly serious a departure from the required standard as to be categorised as grossly unreasonable and therefore grossly negligent.

Court's Analysis

The Supreme Court of Appeal, per Mokgohloa JA (with Goosen, Kathree-Setiloane and Koen JJA and Modiba AJA concurring), dismissed the appeal. The court found that AATIF had failed to establish that Mr Vienings' conduct amounted to recklessness or gross negligence.

In reaching this conclusion, the court emphasised that AATIF shared Mr Vienings' belief that reasonable prospects existed for the rescue of Cape Concentrate. AATIF had participated in the business rescue process having been given the full background of Cape Concentrate's business, its challenges, and what it needed to stay in business. AATIF conducted a comprehensive due diligence, was consulted regarding the business rescue process and plan, provided conditions to be included in the plan, and gave its final approval thereof. Significantly, AATIF retained this belief even after Mr Vienings resigned as business rescue practitioner and continued to participate in the business rescue process until Mr Terblanche concluded that there were no longer reasonable prospects of rescue.

With respect to the HDC guarantees, the court found that AATIF was aware of the guarantees and the use of AATIF's loan funds to satisfy HDC's security requirements. The issue of HDC's guarantees was known to AATIF before it concluded the Investment Partner Agreement. AATIF received monthly reports disclosing that funding budgeted for the purchase of tomatoes had been used as a security instrument to underwrite HDC's requirements. After receiving this information, AATIF nonetheless provided a further draw-down from the loan facility, which the court found led to the inescapable conclusion that AATIF knew and was satisfied that the requirements of the Funding Agreement had been met.

The court acknowledged that Mr Vienings, acting as a reasonable business rescue practitioner, could have terminated the business rescue process between August 2014 and January 2015. However, with the anticipated funding from HDC and AATIF, he continued to hold the genuine belief that Cape Concentrate could be rescued. The court was mindful of the warning in Fourie that courts should not be quick to regard decisions made by a business practitioner as reckless simply because the decision he took did not work out. Business rescue is inherently risky, and the court found that AATIF had failed to show any reason why Mr Vienings should have been expected to discontinue the business rescue proceedings during that period. Indeed, if there was any such reason, AATIF, as a creditor of Cape Concentrate with full knowledge of the company's background and prospects, had every right to make an application to court to stop the business rescue.

The court accordingly held that the High Court's finding that Mr Vienings' conduct did not amount to gross negligence or reckless conduct could not be faulted. The appeal was dismissed with costs, including the costs of two counsel where so employed.

Conclusion

The Africa Agriculture and Trade Investment Fund v Vienings case provides important clarity on the threshold for holding a business rescue practitioner personally liable for the debts of a company in business rescue. The judgement confirms that mere negligence or poor business judgement is insufficient; what is required is conduct that is grossly negligent or reckless, measured against the standard of a reasonable person in the same position and with the same knowledge. The decision underscores that business rescue is an inherently risky endeavour, and courts will not apply the exact science of hindsight to stigmatise decisions that did not pan out. For creditors, the case serves as a reminder that active participation in and approval of a business rescue process, with full knowledge of its risks and challenges, may preclude later claims that the practitioner acted recklessly or with gross negligence. For business rescue practitioners, the judgement affirms that they will not be held personally liable for entrepreneurial decisions made in good faith, provided those decisions fall within the range of what a reasonable practitioner with the same knowledge might have done. For professional indemnity insurers, the judgement provides valuable guidance on the assessment of claims against business rescue practitioners: insurers can take comfort from the court's confirmation that the threshold for personal liability remains high, requiring proof of gross negligence or recklessness rather than mere negligence or poor judgement, and that a creditor's active participation in and approval of a business rescue process may serve as a significant factor in defeating claims against the practitioner. The decision ultimately reinforces the policy objective of business rescue legislation: to provide financially distressed companies with an opportunity for rehabilitation, while holding practitioners accountable only for conduct that crosses the threshold into gross negligence or recklessness.

