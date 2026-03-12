The Women in Business 2026 report reinforces a clear and pragmatic conclusion. Gender equality is not a symbolic commitment. It is a business discipline linked directly to performance. Globally, the proportion of women in senior management has declined slightly to 32.9%.

While progress is rarely linear, the data shows that mid-market firms which maintain and strengthen their gender equality initiatives outperform those that retreat. Among firms introducing new measures, 73% reported revenue growth of more than 5%.

Inclusion and growth move together

South Africa presents a distinct picture. With 47.3% women in senior management, significantly above the global average of 32.9%, the country is approaching leadership parity. Notably, South Africa is also one of the few countries globally reporting no businesses with all-male senior management teams, reflecting strong structural progress in inclusive leadership.

Our responsibility as leaders is to sustain momentum and ensure that progress strengthens both enterprise performance and inclusive growth across our continent.

Visibility – a business advantage

Over the past year, the value of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) and gender equality initiatives has been questioned. While many large corporations have pulled back from DE&I [i], the mid-market is standing firm in its commitment.

This commitment is grounded not in ideals, but in business pragmatism. Gender-diverse leadership strengthens performance and delivers a clear competitive advantage. To realise these benefits fully, businesses must make their commitment — and the value of gender-balanced leadership — visible.

With the percentage of women in senior management dropping 1.1pp to 32.9% — this moment matters. Fluctuations have occurred and bounced back before but it's essential to protect progress and unlock the full potential of gender-balanced leadership.

Women in Senior Management roles in South Africa

The commercial benefits of gender diversity

Mid-market businesses that not only remain committed to their gender equality initiatives, but plan to implement new ones, are more likely to report growth in revenue, headcount and exports. Leaders also associate gender-balanced leadership teams with better innovation, decision-making and financial performance.

Focused on gender equality

To drive change, the mid-market is embedding gender equality strategies into their business. From strategies on employee pay to increasing female representation in senior management, strategic initiatives can propel progress.

Women in senior management – the global and regional picture

While progress isn't always linear, the mid-market is still on track to reach gender parity by 2051 and we've seen an increase in women holding various C-suite roles, including Chief executive officer.

A talent priority

When applying for a new role, 91.9% of mid-market leaders say they personally consider a company's gender equality initiatives. And businesses are seeing an increase in future employees asking to see the gender breakdown of their senior leadership team, or a commitment to improving it.

Join the momentum

Visible female leadership and a commitment to gender equality can help propel progress towards gender parity in mid-market leadership. Read the full report to learn more about the value of visibility and the positive impact gender-balanced leadership can have. More voices. More visibility. More momentum.

