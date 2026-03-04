ESG Reporting In Nigeria: The Next Competitive Advantage For Companies

I. Introduction

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting refers to the disclosure of non-financial information about a company's environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance practices.1 Sustainability reporting encompasses ESG and provides stakeholders—including investors, customers, regulators and communities—with insights into a company's broader impacts beyond traditional financial performance. In Nigeria, ESG reporting is evolving—from initial voluntary disclosures to structured frameworks encouraged by regulators and market institutions.2 As global capital markets increasingly integrate ESG criteria into investment decisions, Nigerian companies face growing pressure to adopt ESG reporting not only as a compliance obligation but as a strategic competitive advantage.

This article examines Nigeria's evolving ESG landscape, evaluates the benefits and challenges of ESG reporting and proposes practical recommendations for companies seeking to leverage ESG disclosures for long-term value creation.

II. The Nigerian ESG Reporting Landscape

Nigeria does not have a single, consolidated ESG law. However, multiple regulatory instruments address ESG reporting and sustainability disclosure. These instruments signal a transition from optional sustainability disclosures into an institutionalised reporting regime. These regulations include:

Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance (NCCG) 2018:3 This Code was issued by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. The NCCG provides a key foundation for ESG reporting. Principle 26 mandates organisations to pay adequate attention to sustainability issues including environment, social, occupational and community health and safety. This ensures successful long term business performance and projects the Company as a responsible corporate citizen contributing to economic development. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Sustainable Financial Principles:4 The SEC promotes ESG integration in Nigeria's capital markets through its Sustainable Financial Principles, developed to support economic growth, environmental protection and social development. Principle 1 of (SEC) Sustainable Financial Principles, requires regulated entities to embed ESG considerations into governance, operations and risk management, address environmental and social impacts, comply with labour standards and support community development. By recognising ESG risks as material financial risks, the framework aligns Nigeria with global sustainable finance practices and prepares the ground for future mandatory disclosures and enforcement. Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) Sustainability Disclosure Guidelines: Listed entities on the NGX are required to include sustainability disclosures in their corporate reporting. The guidelines encourage alignment with internationally recognised frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), helping companies report consistently on environmental, social, and governance matters. Beyond compliance, these disclosures enhance transparency, facilitate investor decision-making, and strengthen corporate reputation in both local and international markets.5 Emerging ISSB Adoption: The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) is progressively aligning the national reporting framework with the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) standards, specifically IFRS S1 (General Sustainability-related Financial Information) and IFRS S2 (Climate-related Disclosures).6 This initiative aims to establish a mandatory, investor-focused ESG reporting regime, integrating sustainability information with financial reporting.7 Early adoption will help Nigerian companies benchmark performance internationally, improve comparability, and prepare for the anticipated compulsory disclosure requirements in the coming years.

III. Strategic Value of ESG Reporting

ESG reporting is no longer just a compliance requirement; it is a strategic tool that can drive corporate growth and competitiveness. In Nigeria, companies that effectively report on environmental, social and governance factors are better positioned to attract investment, manage risks, and strengthen stakeholder trust. The advantages of ESG reporting are as follows:8

Improved Access to Capital and Investor Confidence: ESG reporting enhances transparency and enables investors to assess long-term risk and value creation. In Nigeria, credible ESG disclosures increasingly influence capital allocation decisions, particularly among institutional and foreign investors. Companies with strong ESG profiles are perceived as lower-risk and are more likely to attract sustainable finance and favourable investment terms.9 Stronger Risk Management and Operational Resilience: By embedding ESG considerations into business strategy, companies are better positioned to identify and manage environmental, social and governance risks. ESG reporting supports early detection of regulatory, environmental and social risks, thereby improving resilience, reducing compliance exposure and strengthening long-term operational stability.10 Enhanced Corporate Reputation and Stakeholder Trust: Robust ESG reporting signals accountability, ethical conduct and responsible corporate citizenship. Nigerian firms that consistently disclose ESG performance tend to enjoy stronger reputations among regulators, customers and host communities. This reputational capital differentiates firms in competitive markets and strengthens stakeholder confidence.11 Improved Financial Reporting Quality and Corporate Governance: Empirical evidence shows a positive link between ESG practices and the quality of financial reporting. Effective ESG disclosures promote transparency, reduce earnings manipulation and reinforce governance standards, ultimately enhancing investor confidence and corporate credibility.12 Talent Attraction, Innovation and Long-Term Growth: ESG-driven organisations are more attractive to skilled employees who value ethical leadership and social responsibility. Additionally, ESG reporting encourages innovation in efficiency, sustainability and product development, enabling firms to unlock new market opportunities while achieving long-term cost savings and competitive positioning.

IV. Challenges to ESG Reporting in Nigeria

Despite clear benefits, ESG reporting in Nigeria faces practical and structural hurdles. Recognising these challenges is essential for firms seeking to implement credible and effective ESG disclosures. They include:13

Fragmented Standards and Implementation Inconsistency: Nigeria's ESG landscape involves multiple reporting frameworks (e.g., NGX guidelines, SEC principles, ISSB roadmap), leading to inconsistencies and implementation challenges. Companies may struggle to align diverse standards or determine which metrics are most material. Data Quality and Reporting Capacity: Many firms, particularly SMEs, lack the technical systems and expertise to collect, validate and report quality ESG data. Reliable ESG reporting requires robust data infrastructure, cross-departmental coordination, and specialised skills that are often scarce in Nigerian businesses. Limited Enforcement and Awareness: Although ESG guidelines exist in Nigeria, enforcement mechanisms are still evolving, and regulatory oversight is limited. This lack of clear enforcement reduces companies' incentives to prioritise ESG reporting, contributing to low awareness and minimal integration into corporate strategy. Consequently, some firms produce only superficial, compliance-driven disclosures rather than embedding ESG considerations into core business practices. Risk of Greenwashing: Without independent assurance, clear verification processes, and standardised reporting metrics, ESG disclosures can become superficial or misleading. Companies that treat ESG reporting as a box-ticking exercise risk overstating their sustainability performance, which can erode stakeholder trust. Perceived insincerity may lead to reputational damage, reduced investor confidence, and negative public scrutiny, undermining the very benefits ESG reporting is intended to provide.

V. Recommendations

In order to transform ESG reporting from a compliance obligation into a genuine competitive advantage, companies must adopt deliberate and strategic actions. The following recommendations provide a practical roadmap for Nigerian companies to leverage ESG reporting for long-term value creation.

Integrate ESG into Core Strategy: ESG considerations should be embedded into business strategies, governance structures and executive Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Aligning sustainability objectives with value creation transforms ESG from a compliance task into a driver of performance and long-term competitiveness. Build Internal ESG Competence: Invest in capacity building by training teams on ESG frameworks, analytics and reporting processes. Establish a cross-functional ESG taskforce and appoint a dedicated ESG lead (e.g., Chief Sustainability Officer) to ensure ownership, accountability, and effective implementation. Invest in Data Infrastructure and Assurance: Develop digital systems for data collection, validation, and tracking to ensure transparency and reliability. Independent, third-party assurance of ESG disclosures enhances credibility and strengthens stakeholder confidence in reported information. Align with Global Standards and Benchmark Performance: Prepare for ISSB-aligned reporting ahead of mandatory enactment by mapping disclosures to international frameworks such as IFRS S1/S2 and GRI. This improves comparability, facilitates cross-border investment engagement and positions the company as globally competitive. Communicate Transparently and Monitor Progress: Companies should clearly articulate ESG impacts, strategies and outcomes to investors, regulators, employees and communities. By committing to regular reporting cycles and tracking year-on-year improvements, firms not only demonstrate sustained progress toward sustainability goals but also reinforce stakeholder trust, accountability and the credibility of their ESG commitments.

VI. Conclusion

In Nigeria's dynamic business environment, ESG reporting is rapidly transcending its compliance roots to become a strategic competitive advantage. By enhancing corporate reputation, attracting sustainable capital, improving risk management and supporting innovation, ESG reporting equips Nigerian companies to compete more effectively in an increasingly sustainability-driven global economy. The evolving regulatory landscape—anchored by the NCCG, SEC principles, NGX guidelines, and emerging ISSB alignment—underlines the imperative for companies to prioritise ESG disclosures. Those that proactively embrace ESG reporting can differentiate themselves as responsible, resilient and future-ready organisations, unlocking long-term value for shareholders and society alike.

