Five Unusual Terms And Conditions You Might Not Know

Most people skim through "terms and conditions" like they are watching a movie trailer, and often miss the plot twist. However, those tiny paragraphs you think do not matter can lead to significant risks, revenue loss, and damage to your company's reputation. Here are five unusual clauses that commonly lurk in contracts, along with tips on what to do when you encounter them. Read on, your next negotiation or deal could depend on it.

1. The "No-Reference / Non-Attribution" Clause

This clause prevents you from mentioning your relationship with a client, describing the work performed, or even using the client's logo or job done for the client in your portfolio.

This clause when ignored, can stifle your ability to create case studies, gather testimonials, and engage in referral marketing.

Example: A law firm could not showcase a landmark win because the client mandated the case be kept on low-key – total silence.

How to fix it: Request limited attribution rights or a time-limited exception, such as being able to reference the project after 12 months unless the client withdraws permission.

2. The "Uncapped Indemnity for Third-Party Claims" Clause

This clause holds you responsible for third-party losses without a cap, even in cases where the losses are astronomical (amounts of money that are almost impossible to imagine or pay).

This clause when ignored can turn small mistakes into catastrophic financial liabilities.

Example: A contractor faced an open-ended claim after unknowingly using licensed imagery.

How to fix it: Negotiate caps that are tied to the contract value or insurance limits, and seek to carve out indirect or corrective damages.

3. The "Automatic Renewal + Retroactive Pricing" Clause

This clause automatically renews the contract and allows the other party to apply new pricing retroactively to the renewal period.

The downside of this is that you could end up locked into higher fees without your consent.

Example: A boutique agency was surprised to see a fee hike applied automatically upon renewal.

How to fix it: Insist on affirmative renewal (opt-in) and limit price changes to future invoices with advance notice and a pricing cap.

4. The "Control of Deliverable Specification" Clause

This gives the client unilateral rights to change project scope, acceptance criteria, or performance metrics after signing.

It can destroy predictability and turn profitable projects into loss.

Example: Imagine working hard only to find that the client expands the requirements, yet your pay remains the same.

How to fix it: Insist on change order procedures, defined acceptance terms, and adjustments for time and cost when the scope changes.

5. The "Silent Audit + Data Grab" Clause

This permits surprise audits of your systems or broad access to your data with little notice or limits imposed.

It threatens your confidentiality, intellectual property, and operational continuity.

Example: A tech vendor had to open its codebase for an unplanned audit, exposing risks to their trade secrets.

How to fix it: Narrow the audit rights by requiring reasonable notice, limiting the scope, and asking for redaction of intellectual property.

These clauses are not just minor mistakes, they are tools used in bargaining. Spotting them early can turn potential shock into leverage. Before you sign, always scan for attribution limits, uncapped indemnities, retroactive terms, unilateral control, and broad audit rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.