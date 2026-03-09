Entering Nigeria's Venture Capital Market: Regulatory Clarity, Capital Thresholds, And Structuring Pathways For Investors

Introduction

Nigeria's venture capital (VC) sector has evolved from an informal, relationship-based market into a structured ecosystem shaped by various laws and regulatory requirements including regulations provided by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As local and international VCs provide capital to high-growth businesses, VC firms must adeptly navigate Nigeria's dynamic regulatory landscape which governs capital raising, fund structuring, portfolio management, and exits.

In this newsletter, we examine some key aspects of the SEC regulations for VC firms in Nigeria, highlighting recent registration and compliance amendments essential to the operations of VC firms amid evolving capital requirements.

SEC's Registration Requirements

The SEC registration threshold for full registration of VC funds was raised from ₦1 billion to ₦5 billion in April, 2025. Consequently, while VCs with a target fund size of ₦5 billion or less are exempt from full registration, they are required to file governing documents and obtain a "no objection" certificate from the SEC.

Additionally, the SEC's 2025 Ease of Doing Business guide mandates smaller funds to provide a notarized compliance checklist duly executed by the boards of both the fund manager and sponsor, containing various details including, the investment policy and objectives of the funds, profile of the Fund Manager and its experience, material risks of investing in the fund, duration of the fund and provisions for extension of the fund.

By reducing the registration threshold, the SEC aims to reduce the regulatory burden on smaller funds.

For funds above the ₦5 billion threshold, the documentation requirements include the information memorandum, partnership agreements amongst many others.

Minimum Capital Updates

The SEC in its circular of January 16 2026, raised the minimum share capital for VC fund managers from twenty million naira (N20,000,000) to two hundred million naira (N200,000,000). Existing fund managers of VCs, are required to increase their share capital to meet the minimum requirement of N200,000,000 on or before June 30, 2027.

The primary goal of the increase in the capital requirement is to enhance market stability, protect investors, and align regulations with global standards by ensuring that only VC managers with sufficient capital to handle operational risks are licensed to operate, thereby deterring unqualified entrants.

Practical Compliance Touchpoints for VC Firms

In practice, VC firms in Nigeria need to navigate both fund‑level regulation and deal‑level compliance. Some practical touchpoints include:

Fund formation: VC firms are advised to critically select an appropriate vehicle (Limited Partnership, Limited Liability Partnership or company), and ensure that its agreements are robust and align with SEC rules on the operations of VC funds.

Licensing and filings: VC firms are required to determine whether the manager or adviser requires SEC registration, whether the fund must register or only submit documents for "no‑objection". They are also required to keep up with exposure drafts and guidance notes released by the SEC from time to time, in respect of their operations.

Investor protection and disclosures: VC firms are to ensure that they adhere to valuation policies, fee and expense disclosures, and conflict‑of‑interest management in their operations.

Exit planning: In exit planning, VC investors must carefully consider initial public offerings, secondary sales, or buybacks within Nigeria's corporate, securities, and tax frameworks, alongside exchange control regulations applicable to foreign investors, to secure optimal returns on their investments.

Conclusion

The recent amendments to the SEC rules and regulatory framework for venture capital firms mark a coming‑of‑age moment for Nigeria's VC ecosystem, signaling a more mature, transparent and investor‑friendly environment for capital formation. For VC firms, smart legal and regulatory planning is no longer just a compliance chore, it has become a strategic edge that builds trust and unlocks opportunities.

