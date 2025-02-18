Principles And Control Of Artificial Intelligence Ethics

The use of Artificial Intelligence (Al) has become indispensable in various sectors, as it enables high capabilities for efficient process improvements and service delivery.

ERLF is established according to the laws of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a great reputation and respect in the professional sector for a journey that extends twenty years. ERLF adopts a clear vision and a direct message, dedicating to it its goals along with activating and maintaining the values ​​on which it is based.

To ensure the use of modern technological tools in accordance with international and local legal frameworks, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority has established ethical principles for the usage of Al in organizations. These principles include defining roles and responsibilities and monitoring compliance to achieve the desired goals. This is done by appointing specialists within the organization who are responsible for implementing Al ethics standards to ensure adherence to ethical and responsible practices.

These practices include verifying the utilization plan and ensuring its ethical and responsible implementation, enabling and training staff on Al usage mechanisms and understanding its associated ethical concerns to avoid pitfalls, activating effective mechanisms for accountability in cases of misuse or errors, and establishing clear policies for data protection, encryption, and access monitoring to ensure privacy.

Therefore, the development of Al usage policies in organizations presents both an opportunity and a challenge. These policies should be flexible and adaptable to technological advancements, and they should reflect the ethical and social values of the society in a way that promotes sustainable development. This, in turn, will position the Kingdom among advanced the countries in legislating and regulating Al

