ARTICLE
27 August 2025

In 'Conversation With Baiju Vasani: Energy Projects, The Middle East, Arbitration And Everything In Between (Video)

AT
Al Tamimi & Company

Contributor

Al Tamimi & Company logo

With 17 offices across 10 countries, we are a full-service commercial firm combining knowledge, experience and expertise to ensure our clients have access to the best legal solutions that are commercially sound and cost effective.

Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Founded in 1989, we are the leading corporate law firm in the UAE and throughout the Middle East & North Africa with more than 450 legal professionals in 17 offices across 10 countries. We’re determined to use our knowledge, experience and intellectual rigour to find innovative solutions to overcome complex business challenges. We actively encourage diversity and inclusion, enabling us to attract and retain the best talent, to ensure our clients succeed.

Explore Firm Details
In our latest Tamimi Talks video, Khushboo Shahdadpuri, Partner, Dispute Resolution, and Baiju Vasani, Twenty Essex, discuss some of today's most pressing energy issues...
Saudi Arabia Energy and Natural Resources
Al Tamimi & Company

1670294a.jpg

In our latest Tamimi Talks video, Khushboo Shahdadpuri, Partner, Dispute Resolution, and Baiju Vasani, Twenty Essex, discuss some of today's most pressing energy issues, from the challenges of achieving net zero, financing the energy transition, to political volatility, and the future of technology-driven disputes.

Watch them addressing challenging topics like geopolitical instability, shifting regulations, and how legal protections like the Investor-State Dispute Settlement are shaping the way energy projects are financed, protected, and resolved in the region.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Al Tamimi & Company
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More